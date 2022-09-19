CARGOJET ANNOUNCES TIMING OF THIRD QUARTER RESULTS & CONFERENCE CALL

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Cargojet Inc. (TSX: CJT.UN) in conjunction with the release of its Third Quarter Financial Results, will host a conference call at 8:30a.m. Eastern Standard Time (5:30a.m. Pacific Daylight Time) on Monday, October 31, 2022. Third Quarter results will be released prior to the market opening on October 31, 2022. The financial results will be released by newswire as well as filed with SEDAR. The results will also be available on our website.

Ajay K. Virmani, President and Chief Executive Officer, Jamie Porteous, Chief Commercial Officer, and Pauline Dhillon, Chief Corporate Officer, Scott Calver, Chief Financial Officer and Sanjeev Maini, Vice President Finance will review third quarter financial results and corporate developments.

To participate in this conference call, please dial the following number(s) approximately five minutes prior to the commencement of the call:

Local Number: 647 484 0258 Toll Free Number: 1 800 289 0720

Please reference 1754864 as a Participant for the call.

Should you be unable to participate, an instant replay will be available until Thursday, November 10, 2022 by dialing:

Local Number: 647 436 0148 Toll Free Number: 1 888 203 1112 Access Code: 1754864

For any one on one calls please contact Sanjeev Maini to coordinate timing. We look forward to having you participate in our call.

