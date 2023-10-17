Is Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Trading At A 48% Discount?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Cargojet is CA$166 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of CA$87.20 suggests Cargojet is potentially 48% undervalued

The CA$142 analyst price target for CJT is 15% less than our estimate of fair value

How far off is Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) -CA$165.2m -CA$173.7m CA$203.4m CA$211.8m CA$219.1m CA$225.6m CA$231.6m CA$237.2m CA$242.5m CA$247.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 6.50% Est @ 5.11% Analyst x2 Est @ 4.13% Est @ 3.45% Est @ 2.97% Est @ 2.64% Est @ 2.41% Est @ 2.24% Est @ 2.13% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.7% -CA$153 -CA$150 CA$163 CA$157 CA$151 CA$144 CA$138 CA$131 CA$124 CA$118

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$822m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$248m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (7.7%– 1.9%) = CA$4.3b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$4.3b÷ ( 1 + 7.7%)10= CA$2.0b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$2.9b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$87.2, the company appears quite undervalued at a 48% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Cargojet as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.174. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Cargojet

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Logistics market.

Opportunity

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Paying a dividend but company has no free cash flows.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Cargojet, we've put together three fundamental items you should consider:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Cargojet that you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does CJT's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

