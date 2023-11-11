Cargojet's (TSE:CJT) Dividend Will Be Increased To CA$0.3146

The board of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 10% on the 5th of January to CA$0.3146, up from last year's comparable payment of CA$0.286. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.3% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Cargojet's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Cargojet is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 50.6%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 19% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Cargojet Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$0.596 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$1.14. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.7% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Cargojet has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 18% per annum. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Our Thoughts On Cargojet's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Cargojet will make a great income stock. While Cargojet is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We don't think Cargojet is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Cargojet has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about. Is Cargojet not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

