CargoM celebrates 10 years of serving Greater Montreal's logistics and transportation community

·4 min read

MONTREAL, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ - This year the Logistics and Transportation Metropolitan Cluster of Montreal, CargoM, is celebrating its 10th year in operation and is pleased to present its special logo to mark the occasion. It is noteworthy that CargoM's actions are structured around working groups in which its members cooperate on implementing tools, projects and initiatives geared towards economic development, improving supply chain fluidity, attracting new businesses, enhancing jobs and training, and promoting our hub internationally.

This year the Logistics and Transportation Metropolitan Cluster of Montreal, CargoM, is celebrating its 10th year in operation and is pleased to present its special logo to mark the occasion. (CNW Group/Metropolitan Cluster of logistics and transportation in Montreal)
This year the Logistics and Transportation Metropolitan Cluster of Montreal, CargoM, is celebrating its 10th year in operation and is pleased to present its special logo to mark the occasion. (CNW Group/Metropolitan Cluster of logistics and transportation in Montreal)

"For the past 10 years, CargoM has been bringing together its members and partners on projects that have contributed to making Greater Montreal's supply chain more efficient, greener and more resilient. It would take a long time to list all the initiatives put in place over the past few years, but we can certainly list the main ones, such as our Career Day, CargoMobile, hosting Cargo Logistics Canada in 2016, extending terminal opening hours, Carg02AI, the warehousing space inventory tool, the Foreign Trade Zone Centre, Lean & Green Canada certification, the Intermodal media watch and numerous missions to Europe and the United States. Special mention goes to all the work done to represent the sector and raise awareness of our issues among elected officials, to the studies and publications that have advanced our thinking, to proposed development opportunities, and to our efforts to promote the importance of our industry among the general public.

We take this opportunity to thank our financial backers, our members, our directors, the members of our working groups, our partners and our current and past board chairs, respectively Mr. Martin Imbleau and Ms. Madeleine Paquin, and especially our founding chair, Ms. Sylvie Vachon. Without their involvement and unwavering support, CargoM alone would not have been able to implement all the unifying projects that made it possible for it to carve out a strategic place among the top players in Greater Montreal's supply chain. To draw attention to all these achievements and celebrate this anniversary, we are pleased to present this new logo that marks a decade of concerted work."
Mathieu Charbonneau, Executive Director, CargoM

"Montreal is a true North American transportation and logistics hub, and this is due in no small part to CargoM and its innovative initiatives. Our government, as a major partner of industrial clusters, is proud to have supported CargoM's work for a decade in developing this strategic sector for the economy of the metropolis and all of Quebec."
Mr. Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development, Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region

"Since its creation, CargoM has made major advances in strengthening the cohesion of Greater Montreal's logistics sector. It not only gives industry players a lever to better focus and coordinate initiatives, but also to raise awareness of the sector and chart new courses of action to ensure the future, performance and efficiency of our ecosystem. The positive effects of these concerted efforts will be felt by all businesses in Greater Montreal, as well as by the entire population served by the St. Lawrence Corridor supply chain.
Mr. Martin Imbleau, Chair of the CargoM Board of Directors, President and Chief Executive Officer, Montreal Port Authority

"The work accomplished by CargoM over the past 10 years made it possible to unite all the links in the logistics and freight transport chain around common objectives and make Greater Montreal a multimodal platform that is increasingly recognized and sought after for its operational and environmental performance. A strategic partner of the MMC since its earliest days, it contributes not only to the attractiveness and competitiveness of the metropolitan region, but also to the growth and resilience of its economy."
Mr. Massimo lezzoni, Executive Director, Montreal Metropolitan Community (MMC)

CargoM takes this opportunity to invite its members and partners to its annual general meeting, which will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at the Port of Montreal Tower on the Grand Quay. A networking reception will follow the event. To register

About CargoM

Created in 2012, CargoM (cargo-montreal.ca@CargoMtl) brings together Greater Montreal's logistics and freight transport stakeholders, including educational institutions, exporters and importers, research centres, associations and sectoral committees, around shared objectives and collaborative projects, with the aim of increasing the cohesiveness, competitiveness and outreach of this sector. Of vital importance to the development of Greater Montreal, it represents close to 130,000 jobs, 6,000 businesses and over $8.7 billion annually in economic benefits.

CargoM's activities receive financial support from the Montreal Metropolitan Community (MMC), from the Government of Quebec and from all of its members.

SOURCE Metropolitan Cluster of logistics and transportation in Montreal

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/16/c0067.html

