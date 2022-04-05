U.S. markets close in 4 hours 46 minutes

CargoM launches the Trucking Career Immersion Program - A daylong immersive experience as a truck driver

·3 min read

MONTREAL, April 5, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - CargoM, the Logistics and Transportation Metropolitan Cluster of Montreal, today proudly launched the Trucking Career Immersion Program (TCIP), which aims to introduce participants to the various aspects of the truck driving trade through immersive activities such as an information session, practical tests and a workplace visit. Following this busy day, participants who want to earn a Diploma of Vocational Studies (DVS) in truck transportation will be able to meet with a guidance counsellor, who will be able to guide them, as needed, in their registration process. The TCIP is open to everyone, but we are hoping to target an under-represented clientele such as women, youth and newcomers.

The Trucking Career Immersion Program (TCIP) allows you, in one day of activities, to discover the truck driving trade. (CNW Group/Metropolitan Cluster of logistics and transportation in Montreal)
The Trucking Career Immersion Program (TCIP) allows you, in one day of activities, to discover the truck driving trade. (CNW Group/Metropolitan Cluster of logistics and transportation in Montreal)

During these activities, participants will be able to learn more about this trade, which is undergoing a major labour shortage. The trucking industry is critical to the health of our economy. Statistics Canada data for the Montreal CMA shows that 27,000 drivers work for 4,500 companies. In 2021, these companies were actively recruiting to fill close to 3,000 positions. This is why initiatives need to be in place to demystify and promote the occupation of truck driver.

"We are pleased to give people who are interested in the sector a realistic picture in just one day of this trade, whose different facets may be misunderstood and which offers so many possibilities. With all the types of transportation in an urban setting or on short- to long-distance hauls, and types of cargo and companies to work for, this trade provides a multitude of opportunities. We hope that program participants will choose this fast track to a new career." Mathieu Charbonneau, Executive Director, CargoM.

"Camo-Route is proud to participate in a project that makes training in truck transport more accessible. In addition, the Trucking Career Immersion Program lets future candidates experience what it's like to work in the field. We believe that the program can have a real impact on the hiring of new drivers. This is a real advantage for freight transport companies in Greater Montreal." Chloé St-Amand, General Manager, Camo-Route

"A leader in the teaching of transportation-related trades since 1976, the CFTR team is proud to collaborate in this project to enable participants to gain a real professional immersion experience. Once enrolled in the Trucking DVS, students will learn to drive a of truck equipment used in the transportation industry. The trucks are equipped with non-synchronized manual, automatic or automated transmissions. Our reputation for training qualified drivers makes it possible to meet the demand and the different realities of the constantly changing trucking industry." Sébastien Roy, Deputy Director, Business Services at the CFTR.

The activities are free. For dates of the immersion days or to register, please visit votrevoierapide.com and our social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram.

The Trucking Career Immersion Program is made possible through the financial participation oConseil emploi métropole. CargoM is also pleased to be associated with such partners as Camo-route, the Comité sectoriel de main-d'œuvre de l'industrie du transport routier and the CFTR, the Saint-Jérôme road transport training centre. CargoM lso salutes thetrucking companies that host the company visits.

About CargoM

Created in 2012, CargoM (cargo-montreal.ca@CargoMtl) brings together Greater Montreal's logistics and freight transport stakeholders, including educational institutions, exporters and importers, research centres, associations and sectoral committees, around shared objectives and collaborative projects, with the aim of increasing the cohesiveness, competitiveness and outreach of this sector. Of vital importance to the development of Greater Montreal, it represents 120,000 jobs, 6,000 businesses and over $4 billion annually in economic benefits.

CargoM's activities receive financial support from the Montreal Metropolitan Community (MMC), the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation (MAMH), the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation (MEI) and all its members.

SOURCE Metropolitan Cluster of logistics and transportation in Montreal

