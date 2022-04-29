Cargotec Corporation, managers' transactions: Jaakko Eskola

Cargotec Corporation

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jaakko Eskola

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Cargotec Oyj

LEI: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 13713/5/4

Transaction date: 2022-04-28

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009013429

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3120 Unit price: 32.3411 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 3120 Volume weighted average price: 32.3411 EUR





For further information, please contact:

Martti Henttunen, Senior Manager, Communications and Investor Relations, Tel. +358 40 570 1878, martti.henttunen(at)cargotec.com



