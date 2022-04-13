Cargotec Corporation

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 13 APRIL 2022 AT 9:30 AM (EEST)

Cargotec’s interim report January–March 2022 to be published on Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Cargotec Corporation will publish its interim report January–March 2022 on Wednesday, 27 April 2022 at approximately 1:30 p.m. EEST. The report will be available at www.cargotec.com after publication.

A live international telephone conference for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on the publishing day at 3:00 p.m. EEST. The event will be held in English. The report will be presented by CEO Mika Vehviläinen and CFO Mikko Puolakka. The presentation material will be available at www.cargotec.com by latest 2:30 p.m. EEST.

The telephone conference can be accessed with code 51056245# by calling one of the following numbers:

Finland: +358 981 710 310

France: +33 170 750 711

Germany: +49 691 380 3430

Singapore: +65 642 98 349

Sweden: +46 856 642 651

Switzerland: +41 225 809 034

United Kingdom: +44 333 300 0804

United States: +1 631 913 1422

The event can also be viewed as a live webcast at https://cargotec.videosync.fi/2022-q1. The conference call will be recorded and an on-demand version of the conference will be published at Cargotec’s website later during the day.

Note that by dialling into the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected.

For further information, please contact:

Aki Vesikallio, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2021 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com



