U.S. markets open in 5 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,135.25
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,569.00
    -1.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,977.25
    +1.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,231.40
    +6.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.95
    +0.77 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,745.40
    -2.20 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    25.53
    +0.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1967
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6230
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.74
    -0.17 (-1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3795
    +0.0043 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9990
    -0.0490 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,600.41
    +3,782.90 (+6.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,396.64
    +102.65 (+7.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,894.07
    +3.58 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,620.99
    +82.29 (+0.28%)
     

Cargotec’s January–March 2021 interim report to be published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Cargotec Corporation
·2 min read

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 14 APRIL 2021 AT 9:30 AM (EEST)

Cargotec’s January–March 2021 interim report to be published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Cargotec Corporation will publish its January–March 2021 interim report on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 at approximately 1:30 p.m. EEST. The report will be available at www.cargotec.com after publication.

A live international telephone conference for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on the publishing day at 2:45 p.m. EEST. The event will be held in English. The report will be presented by CEO Mika Vehviläinen and CFO Mikko Puolakka. The presentation material will be available at www.cargotec.com by the latest 2:15 p.m. EEST.

The telephone conference, during which questions may be presented, can be accessed by registering here. The registration opens 15 minutes prior to the event. The event conferencing system will call the participant on the phone number provided and place the participant into the event.

The telephone conference can also be accessed without advance registration with code 240743 by calling to one of the following numbers:

Denmark +45 35 15 80 48
Finland +358 (0)9 7479 0360
Norway +47 2100 2613
Sweden +46 (0)8 5033 6573
United Kingdom +44 (0)330 336 9104
United States +1 323 794 2095

The event can also be viewed as a live webcast at https://cargotec.videosync.fi/2021-q1. The conference call will be recorded and an on-demand version of the conference will be published at Cargotec’s website later during the day.

Note that by dialling in to the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected.

For further information, please contact:
Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084, hanna-maria.heikkinen@cargotec.com

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com


Recommended Stories

  • Iran to ramp up uranium enrichment after blast

    Iran is ramping up uranium enrichment in response to what it says was Israeli sabotage at a nuclear facility. Tehran's chief nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi on Tuesday told state media the nation was adding centrifuges at the Natanz nuclear facility, and would begin enriching fissile material up to 60 percent purity, a level above the 20 percent threshold seen as highly enriched and a large step toward weapons-grade uranium. "We are going to add one thousand more centrifuges to Natanz facility... we will start from tomorrow enrichment up to 60 percent." Meeting with his Russian counterpart on Tuesday, Iran's foreign minister Javad Zarif hinted that Israel could face repercussions after an explosion on Sunday at the Natanz nuclear site. "We will do our own investigations. If we conclude our investigations and Israel turns out to be responsible, then Israel will receive its response and it will see what idiocy it has committed. Rest assured that Iran's position after this action will be stronger both in the negotiations and in nuclear future." On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu didn't comment on the alleged sabotage but said Jerusalem would do everything in its power to stop Tehran from developing atomic weapons. "I will never allow Iran to obtain the nuclear capability to carry out its genocidal goal of eliminating Israel." Iran's plan to up enrichment comes shortly before high-level talks in Vienna are set to resume, aimed at reviving a multinational 2015 nuclear deal that limited Iran's enrichment program in exchange for sanctions relief. Last week, Iran and the global powers held what they described as "constructive" talks to salvage the deal that all but collapsed after former president Donald Trump quit the pact, reimposed sanctions, and Iran breached limits on uranium enrichment. U.S. President Joe Biden has said Tehran must resume full compliance with restrictions on its nuclear activity under the deal before Washington can rejoin the pact.

  • Iran president calls 60% enrichment an answer to 'evilness'

    Iran's president on Wednesday called Tehran's decision to enrich uranium up to 60% after saboteurs attacked a nuclear site “an answer to your evilness,” linking the incident to ongoing talks in Vienna over its tattered nuclear deal with world powers. Israel, which hasn't comment on the attack, is suspected of carrying out this weekend's assault at the Natanz nuclear facility, part of an escalating shadow war between the two countries. The escalation in enrichment could see further retaliation as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed never to allow Tehran to obtain a nuclear weapon.

  • Biden administration sends unofficial delegation to Taiwan amid heightened tensions with China

    A delegation comprised of former Sen. Chris Dodd and former Deputy Secretaries of State Richard Armitage and James Steinberg left for Taiwan on Tuesday at President Biden's request as tensions rise between the self-ruled island nation and China, according to Reuters.Why it matters: A White House official told Reuters that the "unofficial" delegation is intended as a “personal signal” of Biden's commitment to Taiwan.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Of note: The trip also comes as the U.S. and Taiwan mark the 42nd anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act, which in part committed the U.S. to maintaining the island's defensive capabilities.Biden voted for the act when he served as U.S. senator.The big picture: The Biden administration has concluded that China "is flirting with the idea of seizing control of Taiwan as President Xi Jinping becomes more willing to take risks to boost his legacy," the Financial Times reports.That would force the U.S. to decide whether to go to war with China to defend an implicit ally.The Department of State last Friday issued new guidelines "to encourage U.S. government engagement with Taiwan that reflects our deepening unofficial relationship."China has repeatedly flown military aircraft into Taiwan's airspace as part of military exercises. The Chinese government has claimed the exercises are meant to show its determination to defend the island.Taiwan reported on Monday that a record 25 Chinese warplanes entered its airspace.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Bitcoin surges to new high above $64,000 as investors wait for Coinbase IPO

    Bitcoin climbs anew on Wednesday, dragging several other cryptocurrencies higher with it hours ahead of an IPO for cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift sideways ahead of big bank earnings

    Stock futures hugged the flat line Tuesday evening after a mixed session on Wall Street, with traders looking ahead to a slew of earnings results from big banks.

  • Indian Bank Fined for Misselling Its Riskier Debt to Individuals

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s markets regulator fined Yes Bank Ltd. for claiming that riskier bonds it sold to individual investors were as safe as term deposits.Securities & Exchange Board of India late Monday ordered Yes Bank to pay 250 million rupees ($3.3 million) after it “deliberately misrepresented” the Additional Tier 1 notes, “by suppressing the inherent risks of these bonds and distorting facts to mislead their customers.”Yes Bank’s AT1 bonds, which are hybrid securities that can be written off if the issuer breaches certain triggers, got wiped out in the biggest bailout of an Indian lender last year.Mumbai-based Yes Bank will appeal Sebi’s order before the Securities Appellate Tribunal, the lender said in an exchange filing.Read More on India’s Biggest Bank RescueThe regulator also raised other points regarding bond sale disclosures and documentation at a time when there’s been a rush by retail investors to buy the notes of weaker borrowers. Sebi last month also made it more onerous for mutual funds to hold AT1 securities in a bid to protect individual buyers.Yes Bank “compared the AT1 bonds with fixed deposit on rate differentials only, but omitted the risk differentials, which led the investors to look only at the higher interest rate of these bonds without realizing these bonds have inherent risk,” Sebi said in the adjudication order on Monday. Sebi also fined three of Yes Bank’s former and current executives, while co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer Rana Kapoor is facing a separate probe on matters including this.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman’s Kostin Warns Biden Tax Plan Will Slash Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden’s tax hike proposals will deal a blow to corporate earnings growth next year, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists warned, highlighting a headwind for U.S. equities following a rally that has pushed prices to record highs.The U.S. president wants to raise corporate income tax to 28% and set a 21% minimum levy on global corporate earnings. The ambitious package is set to face resistance in Congress, before a potentially revised version goes into effect next year.Goldman strategists including David J. Kostin write in a note that in the unlikely scenario that no tax reforms are adopted, the S&P 500’s annual earnings per share will grow by 12% to $203 next year. However, full adoption of the Biden proposals would cut growth to just 5% or $190.“Legislation will be heavily negotiated,” the strategists wrote, adding their current estimate for a 9% earnings per share growth assumes that taxes will rise. The strategists predict that a statutory rate hike to 28% would shave off $8 from EPS growth next year, the foreign income rate hike would cost $5, while a minimum corporate rate of 15% would erase $1.The president plans to meet with a bipartisan group of centrist lawmakers on Monday as part of his pitch to support initiatives that he said would address inequality, strengthen the U.S. economy and rebuild the country’s infrastructure. Centrist Democrats like West Virginia’s senator Joe Manchin have said that the current tax proposal goes too far.U.S. equity futures retreated on Monday, following a third straight week of gains and fresh records for the S&P 500 Index.While global stocks have rallied on the expectation that economies will rebound as vaccinations against the coronavirus progress, cash-starved governments are under pressure to raise corporate taxes following an unprecedented spending spree to cushion the blow from the steepest recession in living memory.The Biden administration has floated a proposal for a new international tax code that would hit as many as 100 global corporate giants with a levy on their revenue. A push by European Union members to tax more of the income on the countries where tech giants do business had been stalled, amid a pushback from Donald Trump’s administration.(Updates with breakdown of EPS cost in fourth paragraph, U.S futures update in 6th)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse identifies $2.3 billion of exposed assets in Greensill-linked funds

    Credit Suisse has identified $2.3 billion worth of loans exposed to financial and litigation uncertainties in its Greensill-linked supply chain finance funds, it told investors on Tuesday. Switzerland's second-biggest bank has been reeling from its exposure to the collapse first of Greensill Capital and then Archegos Capital Management within a month. Its asset management unit was forced last month to shut $10 billion of supply chain finance funds that invested in bonds issued by Greensill after the UK firm lost credit insurance coverage shortly before filing for insolvency.

  • Bitcoin Touches $64,000 High as Traders Eye Coinbase Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin advanced Wednesday, breaching the $64,000 level for the first time after eclipsing its most recent record in March a day earlier as the mood in cryptocurrencies turned bullish ahead of Coinbase Global Inc.’s listing this week.The token climbed as much as 1.6% to as high as $64,207 in Asia trading. Cryptocurrency-exposed stocks such as Riot Blockchain Inc. and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. advanced during U.S. trading hours.Crypto bulls are out in force as a growing list of companies embrace Bitcoin, even as skeptics doubt the durability of the boom. In one of the most potent signs of Wall Street’s growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies, Coinbase will list on the Nasdaq on April 14 at a valuation of about $100 billion.Coinbase’s debut “will mark the first official juncture between the traditional financial avenue and the alternative crypto path,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote, wrote in a note. “As such, a successful addition to Nasdaq should act as endorsement of cryptocurrencies by traditional investors.”Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley have announced plans to offer their clients access to crypto investments. Tesla Inc. earlier this year disclosed a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin and more recently started accepting it as payment for electric cars.Still, skeptics argue that digital coins have been inflated by stimulus that’s also sent stocks to records. Regulators around the world are stepping up oversight and casting doubt on its usefulness as a currency.Isabel Schnabel, member of the executive board of the European Central Bank, called Bitcoin “a speculative asset without any recognizable fundamental value” in an interview with Der Spiegel this month.Coinbase’s public debut this week is also boosting the digital coins of other cryptocurrency exchanges, such as Binance Coin, which has jumped to become the third-most valuable cryptocurrency behind Bitcoin and Ether.Many analysts expect the rally to continue.“The lowest 30-day volatility since October tells us Bitcoin is ripe to exit its cage and continue in a bull-market on its way to the next $10,000 move,” according to Mike McGlone, Bloomberg Intelligence commodities strategist. “Similar to Tesla’s equity-wealth allocation to Bitcoin, the Coinbase IPO may add to the growing list of 2021 crypto-validation milestones.”(Updates with latest Bitcoin pricing in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bond Traders Face Reflation Fight That Will Echo Around World

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond traders searching for an opportunity to challenge central banks are starting to look Down Under, where a likely showdown over yield-curve control is set to test the power of policy makers to contain the next wave of reflation bets.The global trading day for bonds begins in earnest in Sydney each morning, giving developments in Australia’s $600 billion sovereign debt market an out-sized impact on sentiment. It was the scene of a dramatic “flash crash” last year when the yield program was announced, illustrating the potential for turmoil.While the Reserve Bank of Australia has largely tamed markets since then, as the economy’s recovery strengthens, wagers against the RBA’s ability to keep yields lower look poised to rise.“If inflation expectations do start to un-anchor, then I think the RBA will be one of the first central banks to be tested by bond traders,” said Shaun Roache, an economist at S&P Global Ratings in Singapore. “The RBA is a canary in the coal mine for central banks as it is ahead in its labor market recovery.”The RBA brought short-sellers quickly to heel when the global bond rout emboldened them to test its grip on yield control in February. After weeks of aggressive positioning by traders, the bank nudged up the cost of speculating on rising rates and the yield on benchmark three-year bonds fell neatly back into line with its 0.1% target.But keeping the market at bay next time may prove more difficult, as vaccination campaigns gather pace in major economies and the U.S. recovery nears an “inflection point,” emboldening traders. Pressure is already apparent in Australia’s three-year swap rate, which is increasing the costs of managing interest-rate risks for corporate borrowers.Read More: BOJ Seeks Only Tweaks to Stay Aligned with Fed, ECBIf yield control fails in Australia, it may fade away as a potential option for other monetary authorities in need of more policy ammunition. Especially because yield control’s record in Japan -- the only other country to officially employ it -- is patchy.Pinning the rate of one key bond maturity has helped the Bank of Japan reduce borrowing costs in general and also allowed it to slow the pace of bond purchases. But it has come at a cost. The nation’s debt market is lambasted as dysfunctional and an economic recovery strong enough to revive inflation looks as far away as ever.Widening GapBeneath the surface, problems are building Down Under too. While the RBA has its thumb on one specific bond line, there is a large gulf between the yield on this security and those maturing slightly later. There’s also a widening gap to rates on the suite of derivatives linked to three-year yields that flow through into borrowing costs for companies and consumers.The three-year swap rate surged through February and March, rising to four times the RBA’s target for three-year bonds amid pressure from higher U.S. yields and a rebounding economy at home.Australia’s bond futures tell a similar story. The yield implied by three-year futures doubled in the two weeks to Feb. 26 and remains elevated, even after retreating from its high point.“Lack of liquidity, a central bank that’s digging its heels in -- all that, for us, means there’s going to be more volatility in Aussie rates,” said Kellie Wood, a fixed-income portfolio manager at Schroders Plc’s Australian unit. “The RBA has succeeded in terms of round one. But we are starting to see cracks,” said Wood, who expects the market to challenge the 0.1% target again.Stephen Miller, an investment consultant at GSFM, an arm of Canada’s CI Financial Corp., agrees that higher yields may arrive in Australia sooner than the RBA thinks. “It will be powerless if the U.S. curve shifts upwards and other rates markets follow,” said Miller.Read More: Debate Over Next Move in Bonds Has Never Been FiercerNot everyone is prepared to bet against the RBA.For Fidelity International’s Anthony Doyle, taking on the RBA may be a recipe for steep losses if past lessons from the European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve are anything to go by.Nine years ago, then ECB President Mario Draghi vowed to do “whatever it takes” to save the euro, leading to quantitative easing and bond purchases that are still in place. The Fed said more than a year ago that it would buy unlimited amounts of Treasuries to keep borrowing costs at rock-bottom levels, and it’s still holding firm.Holding the Cards“I don’t think it’s ever wise to fight anyone that has a printing press,” said Doyle, a cross-asset investment specialist at Fidelity in Sydney. “The RBA as a house holds all the cards. If they want yields lower, they’ll get it.”This caution is shared by JPMorgan Asset Management’s Kerry Craig.For now, the central bank “definitely has enough dry powder,” said Craig, a strategist in Melbourne. But he is concerned that with monetary policy and markets around the world moving in sync, “you can only fight so much if U.S. rates or global rates go higher -- it’s going to drag Australian ones up.”Yet Governor Philip Lowe isn’t doing everything he could to damp doubts over the RBA’s resolve. His reluctance to make an early switch in the yield target to bonds maturing in November 2024, from ones due in April 2024, is fueling debate about how soon the policy could be wound back.Lowe said at the conclusion of the latest board meeting on April 6 that a decision would be made later this year, without being more specific. He also indicated that the RBA expected to maintain “highly supportive monetary conditions” until at least 2024, even though the number of Australians with a job has returned to pre-pandemic levels.“We don’t think they’ll extend yield-curve control” beyond the current April 2024 bond, said Wood, who warned of potential taper tantrums.Lowe’s February win against short sellers, and a slide in yields at home and abroad over recent weeks, has given the RBA space to breathe. But it’s likely only a matter of time before bond traders come back for round two.“Everybody’s watching how this is going to unfold,” said S&P’s Roache. “The RBA may not want this role, but it is taking quite a starring role I think among global central banks.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse Sells $2 Billion of Archegos-Linked Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG unloaded about $2 billion of stocks tied to the Archegos Capital Management blowup in the second such block sale since the bank wrote down the bulk of its exposure in the first quarter.The stock offerings included Discovery Inc. and Iqiyi Inc., adding to some $2.3 billion worth of shares tied to the debacle that the bank sold last week, according to people familiar with the matter. The trades follow a torrent of similar transactions that had already erased about $194 billion in market value as banks from New York to Zurich and Tokyo unwound leveraged equity bets by Bill Hwang’s family office.Shares of Credit Suisse fell as the sale adds to evidence that the Archegos collapse could impact the bank beyond the first quarter, when it took a 4.4 billion franc ($4.8 billion) writedown, its worst trading hit in more than a decade. While the Swiss bank has substantially reduced its exposure, transactions since the end of March weren’t included in the first-quarter results, a person familiar with the matter has said.Credit Suisse fell as much as 2.2% in early Zurich trading and was 1.2% lower by 9:43 a.m. The stock has lost 15% this year, compared with double-digit gains for an index that includes its European peers.A spokesperson for Credit Suisse declined to comment on the sale and whether the bank plans more such transactions.Hwang’s private investment firm became the center of one of the biggest margin calls of all time late last month, and represented one of the most spectacular failures of risk-management and oversight in recent memory. The downfall of Archegos will result in $10 billion of losses to banks, according to analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. The debacle could attract regulatory scrutiny and potential fines for the banks involved, the analysts said this week.Read more: Archegos Ripples Through Banks’ Lucrative Hedge Fund BusinessTuesday’s block trades -- which sold at the lower end of ranges -- included 19 million Class A shares of Discovery sold at $38.40, said one of the people, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter. In addition, 22 million Class C shares of Discovery sold at $32.35 while a stake of 35 million Iqiyi shares went for $15.85.Credit Suisse’s latest sale comes weeks after several rivals dumped their shares to skirt losses. While the firm was one of several global investment banks to facilitate the leveraged bets of Archegos, it was slower than others to unwind the positions and had initially tried to reach some sort of standstill agreement, people familiar with the matter have said.The strategy failed as rivals rushed to cut their losses. Global banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Deutsche Bank AG have told investors that they shed their Archegos-linked positions with little financial impact.Credit Suisse is now planning a sweeping overhaul of its hedge fund business. It has already announced plans to cut its dividend, suspend share buybacks and scrap bonuses for top executives.(Updates with Credit Suisse shares from third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Nears Record Before Largest U.S. Crypto Exchange Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin neared an all-time high on Monday as bullish sentiment gathered steam ahead of a listing by the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange.The token rose as much as 2.6% to $61,229, the highest in nearly a month, before falling back to trade little changed. On March 13, Bitcoin reached a record of $61,742. The cryptocurrency is up almost ninefold in the past year, a return that towers above that of more familiar assets like equities or bullion.Against the backdrop of Wall Street’s growing embrace of crypto, the direct listing of digital-token exchange Coinbase Global Inc. is fanning interest. Coinbase is due to go public on the Nasdaq on April 14, the first listing of its kind for a major cryptocurrency company and a test of investor appetite for other start-ups in the sector.Meanwhile, exchange tokens, such as Binance Coin, are seeing their value rise ahead of Coinbase’s public debut as well. Binance’s, known as BNB, rose 23% Monday, according to CoinMarketCap.com. Huobi Token and KuCoin Token, among others, also gained.“A crypto company moving to IPO is a big milestone,” said Nick Jones, CEO and co-founder at cryptocurrency wallet Zumo. “It’s moves like this that make consumers feel safer with crypto and ultimately boost confidence in the space.”A growing list of companies are looking at or even investing in Bitcoin, drawn by client demand, price momentum and arguments that it can hedge risks such as faster inflation. Tesla Inc. earlier this year disclosed a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin and more recently started accepting it as payment for electric cars.Elsewhere, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has said it’s close to offering investment vehicles for Bitcoin and other digital assets to private wealth clients. Morgan Stanley plans to give rich clients access to three funds that will enable crypto ownership. The deck of exchange-traded funds tracking the token is expanding, while Paypal Inc. and Visa Inc. have begun using cryptocurrencies as part of the payments process.A study by Dutch asset manager Robeco suggests that despite its high volatility, a 1% allocation to Bitcoin in a diversified multi-asset portfolio could be beneficial given its resemblance to gold and its near zero correlation to other asset classes.“In recent months, a clear and emphatic narrative that Bitcoin is becoming a store of value in the form of digital gold has developed,” according to Jeroen Blokland, a portfolio manager at Robeco.Other cryptocurrencies, such as second-ranked Ether, have also been climbing. The overall value of more than 6,600 coins tracked by CoinGecko recently surpassed $2 trillion.(Adds paragraph about exchange tokens)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UK holding off on Liberty Steel as Gupta explores refinancing: minister

    Britain is allowing owner Sanjeev Gupta to explore refinancing options for Liberty Steel before offering any potential government support, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this month he was hopeful the government could find a solution for Liberty Steel after its biggest lender Greensill Capital went into insolvency last month. "But we can't strip Liberty Steel in this instance now from the wider group under which it sits."

  • Singapore keeps monetary policy on hold amid patchy recovery

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore's central bank kept monetary policy settings unchanged on Wednesday and said the accommodative stance was appropriate due to a benign inflation outlook and global economic uncertainties caused by the pandemic. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) was, however, more upbeat about official 2021 growth projections while data showed the economy unexpectedly growing in the first quarter from a year earlier. The central bank manages monetary policy through exchange rate settings, rather than interest rates, letting the local dollar rise or fall against the currencies of its main trading partners within an undisclosed band.

  • Oil Prices Rangebound As Long Term Problems Emerge

    Oil prices remain rangebound as new problems for the oil industry appear on the horizon, including a possible Permian pipeline glut and an oil reserve shortage for International Oil Companies

  • Canada Runs Through Investment Bank Pitches for Green Bond Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada is in the process of choosing advisers for its debut green-bond sale as it seeks to finance initiatives intended to reduce the country’s carbon footprint, following other Group of Seven nations including Germany and France.The Department of Finance is selecting one or two structuring advisers after having solicited pitches late last month, according to two people familiar with the matter. The selected firms will help the federal government develop a green-bond framework and determine characteristics of the transaction including size and duration, the people said.A representative for Bank of Canada, which manages the government’s domestic bond program, referred questions to the Department of Finance. Press officers for the Department of Finance didn’t provide comment.Canada’s debut in the green-bond market is part of a wide range of measures Ottawa is putting in place to deliver on its commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. That includes a national carbon tax as well as an increasing focus by its housing and infrastructure agencies on sustainable businesses.The advisers will also help Canada choose firms for third-party opinions, said the people. The government will also ask the structuring advisers to provide recommendations about adherence to voluntary labels such as green-bond principles.The U.K. said last month it plans its first green issue during the 2021-2022 fiscal year, after European Union countries including Germany, Italy and France saw very strong demand for their debt sales.Green-bond issuance this year is on track to reach a fresh record. About $137 billion has been sold globally year-to-date, compared to around $46 billion over the same spans in 2020 and 2019, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Ontario, the word’s largest sub-sovereign debt issuer, is the nation’s largest seller of green debt with C$7.5 billion ($6 billion) outstanding.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Johnson & Johnson vaccine setback sends shares of stay-at-home stocks like Zoom higher

    The stay-at-home stocks quickly came back into favor on news of a setback with Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Singapore’s Grab to List in U.S. in $40 Billion SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Grab Holdings Inc., Southeast Asia’s most valuable startup, is going public in the U.S. through the largest-ever merger with a blank-check company.The Singapore-based startup is set to have a market value of about $39.6 billion after the combination with Altimeter Growth Corp., the special purpose acquisition company of Brad Gerstner’s Altimeter Capital Management, the firms said in a statement Tuesday. Grab is raising more than $4 billion from investors including BlackRock Inc., Fidelity International and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. as part of the biggest U.S. equity offering by a Southeast Asian company.The deal would make the ride-hailing and food-delivery giant the first Southeast Asian tech unicorn to go public through a SPAC and give it funds to expand. Grab is trying to take advantage of a U.S.-led SPAC listing boom even though it’s showing signs of slowing amid increased scrutiny by regulators.“This is definitely one of the best internet companies,” Gerstner said in an interview. “The runway ahead is very long and very wide for Grab if they continue to execute.”The combined entity’s stock will trade on the Nasdaq in the coming months under the ticker GRAB. Altimeter Capital, which orchestrated the initial public offering of Altimeter Growth in September, is putting $750 million into the company, about a fifth of the fresh funds raised.That, together with a three-year lockup period for its sponsor shares, indicates Altimeter’s long-term commitment to the company, Grab Chief Executive Officer Anthony Tan said. Altimeter, which manages $15 billion of assets, has also committed as much as $500 million to a contingent investment to be equal to the total amount of redemptions by Altimeter Growth’s shareholders.“From sovereign wealth funds to mutual funds, it is world-class investors who are investing in us,” Tan said in an interview. “The world is seeing the potential of Southeast Asia and how exciting this region is.”Shares in Altimeter Growth surged about 10% Tuesday in New York.Grab, the market leader in Southeast Asia for so-called super apps for consumer services, expects its addressable market to expand to more than $180 billion by 2025 from $52 billion in 2020. Its total gross merchandise volume last year was $12.5 billion, more than doubling from 2018 even as competition from arch rival Gojek intensified and the coronavirus pandemic restricted people’s movements.The deal marks a remarkable turn for Grab. Under pressure from SoftBank Group Corp. and other investors, the company had been negotiating a possible merger with Indonesia’s Gojek for most of 2020. But the talks ultimately collapsed around December and Gojek began talks with Tokopedia, another local internet giant.Tan and Gerstner, both Harvard Business School graduates, began talking about a deal early this year after being introduced by common friends. Only about three months later, they reached an agreement for the record transaction.Gerstner is no stranger to Southeast Asia, having invested in Singapore-based gaming and e-commerce leader Sea Ltd. The Tencent Holdings Ltd.-backed company has emerged as a stock-market sensation since going public in New York in 2017. Among companies valued at $100 billion or more, the stock is the No. 1 Asian performer since the start of last year and trails only Tesla Inc. globally.“The U.S. and China have been big investment markets for 20 years and before Sea, Southeast Asia wasn’t really on many investors’ radar screens,” said Gerstner, who has been following Grab since its 2018 acquisition of the regional business of Uber Technologies Inc., another company he’s backed. “Now you have a second business with a $40 billion market cap which is going to be listed on the Nasdaq. This is a huge moment for global investors realizing the renaissance that’s occurring in Southeast Asia technology market.”Tan founded Grab in his native Malaysia as a taxi-hailing app in 2012 with Hooi Ling Tan, a Harvard classmate. They kicked off operations in Kuala Lumpur as what was then known as MyTeksi, allowing users to book cabs.Grab later relocated to Singapore before expanding as a ride-hailing app from Indonesia to Vietnam, the Philippines, Cambodia and Myanmar. With more than $10 billion raised from investors led by SoftBank over eight funding rounds, Grab became Southeast Asia’s largest ride-hailing provider before expanding into food delivery, digital payments and financial services across eight countries in the region.Working toward profitability, Grab lost about $800 million last year, on an Ebitda basis, on adjusted sales of $1.6 billion. It’s predicting earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to become positive in 2023, reaching $500 million that year. The company is forecasting average annual sales growth of 42% for the next three years, with adjusted revenue hitting $4.5 billion in 2023.Grab said its mobility-services business is already making money in all its markets, while food delivery is in the black in five of six markets. The company said it had about 72% of Southeast Asia’s ride-hailing market, 50% of online food delivery and 23% of digital wallet payments last year. Grab was previously valued at about $16 billion, a person with knowledge of the matter said.Among companies participating in the cash injection, a so-called private investment in public equity, or PIPE, are Singapore’s state-owned investor Temasek Holdings Pte, Janus Henderson Group Plc and Nuveen LLC. The expected market value also reflects the PIPE and SPAC proceeds of $4.5 billion as well as a $2 billion term loan, according to Grab.Evercore Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley advised Grab in the deal.(Updates with sales, earnings forecasts in 16th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mubadala Says It’s Close to IPO of Emirates Global Aluminium

    (Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co. said it’s “close” to an initial public offering of Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC as it studies other major deals including a role in a consortium investing in Saudi Aramco’s oil pipelines.“We’ve been thinking about this for a couple of years and waiting for the right time for that business to be IPO’d,” Chief Executive Officer Khaldoon Al Mubarak said on Monday when asked about EGA, the Middle East’s biggest producer of aluminum. “We’re very close now.”Coming off its busiest year ever, the $232 billion fund has shown little sign of slowing down in 2021, striking deals ranging from purchasing a Brazilian refinery to investing in convertible bonds of messaging app Telegram.EGA, which is equally owned by Mubadala and Investment Corp. of Dubai, has smelters in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and a bauxite mine in Guinea. Its revenue in 2020 was $5.1 billion and it made earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of $1.1 billion.The company had planned an IPO in 2018 or 2019 but it was pulled after then-U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on aluminum imports from the United Arab Emirates. His successor Joe Biden said in February that he would keep the U.S. restrictions in place, reversing Trump’s last-minute move to grant the UAE relief from the duties.“We will decide, obviously, when the appropriate market conditions are there, but the company is certainly in a very strong position and I think is well placed for an IPO,” Al Mubarak said during a virtual conference.EIG TalksMubadala is meanwhile considering other deals. It hasn’t yet decided whether to join a group led by EIG Global Energy Partners LLC that agreed on a $12.4 billion deal with Aramco.The wealth fund has teams studying the opportunity and looking at possible returns on investing in neighboring Saudi Arabia, according to Al Mubarak. It’s previously said that it was in talks with EIG.According to an announcement last Friday, the investors will buy 49% of Aramco Oil Pipelines Co., a recently-formed entity with rights to 25 years of tariff payments for crude shipped through the Saudi Arabian firm’s network. Aramco will own the rest of the shares and retain full ownership of the pipelines themselves.Read more: Mubadala Discusses GlobalFoundries IPO at $20 Billion Value Mubadala has also made no decision about a share sale of its wholly-owned chipmaker GlobalFoundries, according to Al Mubarak. Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that the wealth fund had started preparations for a U.S. IPO that could value the business at about $20 billion.“GlobalFoundries is a strong, well-run business,” Al Mubarak said. “We have not taken a view or a decision yet.”India PushAfter an initial pause after the pandemic first hit, the wealth fund doubled down and invested more in 2020 than in any previous year, the CEO said.India emerged as one key destination for Mubadala’s money, with its investments there in 2020 eclipsing the combined total of the preceding 19 years, Al Mubarak said.The wealth fund invested $1.2 billion in Reliance Industries Ltd.’s digital upstart Jio Platforms Ltd. in 2020, a deal that gave Mubadala a 1.85% stake in the venture.“Clearly, we were underweight in terms of India” and “over the last many years we didn’t invest as much as we should,” the CEO said. “That’s changing, and as far as we’re concerned in Mubadala, we’re certainly giving it a very particular focus.”(Updates with details on EGA in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A Busier Economic Calendar Puts the EUR, the GBP, and the Greenback in Focus

    It’s a busier day ahead on the economic calendar after some key stats from the Asian session. The EUR, the GBP and the Greenback will be in focus later today.