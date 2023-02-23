Cargotec Corporation

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 23 FEBRUARY 2023 AT NOON (EET)

Cargotec publishes its 2022 annual report and financial statements and revises the eco portfolio criteria

Cargotec's annual report 2022 and financial statements for the financial year 1 January–31 December 2022 have been published in English and Finnish.

The Annual Report 2022 consists of the annual review, financial review, corporate governance statement and remuneration report. The financial review includes the Board of Directors’ report, the financial statements and the auditor’s report. The Disclosure on non-financial issues section in the Board of Directors’ report has been prepared through consultation of several reporting frameworks and guidelines, including the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

In accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements, Cargotec publishes the Board of Directors’ report and the consolidated financial statements as an XHTML file, which is the official ESEF version of Cargotec’s financial review 2022. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags and notes to the financial statements have been labelled with XBRL block tags. Authorised Public Accountant Firm Ernst & Young Oy has provided an independent auditor’s reasonable assurance report on Cargotec’s ESEF consolidated financial statements. The assurance engagement has been conducted in accordance with International Standard on Assurance Engagements ISAE 3000. The XHTML file is available in Finnish.

In the Board of Directors’ report, Cargotec also reports the eco portfolio sales, in accordance with the revised criteria, for the first time. Cargotec’s eco portfolio was established in 2017 and its criteria was revised in 2022, based on the EU taxonomy criteria. Out of the six environmental objectives of the EU Taxonomy, Cargotec has the potential to substantially contribute to climate change mitigation and the transition to a circular economy. Consequently, the eco portfolio consists of two categories in the future, namely climate solutions and circular solutions.

As a consequence of the revised criteria, Cargotec’s eco portfolio sales increased to 31 percent of the group’s total sales from 24 percent based on the old criteria. Based on the revised criteria, Cargotec’s eco portfolio sales increased by 28 percent to EUR 1,288 (2021: 1,007) million in 2022.

Based on the revised criteria, Cargotec’s core businesses’ eco portfolio sales increased by 33 percent to EUR 1,056 (791) million in 2022. One of Cargotec’s core businesses’ performance targets is to achieve double sales growth in the eco portfolio compared to traditional products.

The EU taxonomy’s circular solutions criteria is still at a draft phase. Hence, Cargotec’s taxonomy aligned sales is only based on climate solutions criteria and was EUR 487 (333) million, corresponding 12 (10) percent of Cargotec’s total turnover.

The proportion of taxonomy-eligible economic activities in Cargotec’s total sales was 63 percent, 22 percent in the capital expenditure and 64 percent in the operational expenditure in 2022. Cargotec estimates that the proportion of taxonomy-eligible activities in its total turnover, capital expenditure and operational expenditure will increase significantly once circular solutions criteria has been finalised.

MEUR 2022 2021 Change Cargotec’s eco portfolio sales based on the old criteria 964 626 54% Cargotec’s eco portfolio sales based on the revised criteria 1,288 1,007 28% Out of which, aligned with EU Taxonomy’s climate solutions criteria 487 333 46% Out of which, aligned with EU Taxonomy’s circular solutions criteria1 800 674 19% Cargotec’s Taxonomy eligible sales2 2,556 3,315 -23% Share of Cargotec’s total sales, % 63% 100% Cargotec’s Taxonomy aligned sales3 487 333 46% Share of Cargotec’s total sales, % 12% 10%

1) EU taxonomy’s circular solutions criteria is still at a draft stage. Hence, Cargotec’s taxonomy aligned sales is only based on climate solutions criteria

2) Taxonomy eligible sales decreased due to specified taxonomy interpretation guidelines. Share of taxonomy eligible sales will increase once criteria for circular solutions is ready

3) Taxonomy aligned sales was not reported in 2021. The 2021 figure is based on products that were classified as taxonomy aligned on 31 December 2022

The Annual Report’s review section highlights Cargotec’s strategy and performance in 2022 and provides links to additional information on the company website, for example. The review describes relevant aspects of the company’s operations and impacts on the surrounding world, while recognising the interdependency between them.

Together with the Annual Report, Cargotec also publishes its GRI Index for the year 2022. The independent limited assurance report is included in the GRI Index. All materials are available on the company website at www.cargotec.com.

Cargotec annual report 2022, CGCBV-2022-12-31-fi.zip (XHTML file, in Finnish), Cargotec GRI index 2022

For further information, please contact:

Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Päivi Koivisto, Vice President, Sustainability, tel. +358 20 777 4000

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com





