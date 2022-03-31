Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec's transfer of own shares based on incentive programmes

The Board of Directors of Cargotec Corporation has on 17 March 2022 decided on a directed share issue related to the reward payments for a share-based incentive programme. The share reward payments are related to the third matching period of the matching share programme launched in 2019.

In the share issue, 28,903 own class B shares held by the company have been transferred today without consideration to the key employees participating in the share-based incentive programme in accordance with the programme-specific terms and conditions. More detailed information about the launch and the terms and conditions of the programme is available in the stock exchange release published on 20 February 2019.

After the transfer of shares, Cargotec holds a total of 224,840 own class B shares.

The decision on the directed share issue is based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting on 19 March 2019. According to the authorisation, the Board of Directors can decide on a share issue amounting to a maximum of 952,000 class A shares and 5,448,000 class B shares.

For further information, please contact:

Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President and CFO, tel. +358 20 777 4105

Aki Vesikallio, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2021 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,000 people.




