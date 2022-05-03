U.S. markets close in 3 hours

CARHARTT APPOINTS NEW VICE PRESIDENT OF BUSINESS PLANNING

·2 min read

DEARBORN, Mich., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carhartt, America's premium workwear brand since 1889, today announced the appointment of Kerry Middlemas as Vice President of Business Planning. Middlemas joined Carhartt on April 11 and reports directly to Linda Hubbard, Carhartt's President and Chief Operating Officer.

Carhartt, Road Home to Craftsmanship (PRNewsFoto/Carhartt)
Carhartt, Road Home to Craftsmanship (PRNewsFoto/Carhartt)

In Middlemas' role as Vice President of Business Planning, she is responsible for delivering demand plans and inventory strategies across the global merchandise assortment and business unit segments. She will lead three departments: Demand Planning (Indirect & Direct), Merchandise & Inventory Planning, and Planning Operations. Middlemas will work closely with key cross-functional business partners to define and execute short-and long-term operational and strategic goals.

"With an increased demand for our hardworking gear, it's more important than ever that we ensure we have the inventory available to meet our consumers' needs," said Hubbard. "I'm pleased to welcome Kerry to our team and I'm excited about the valuable forecasting and planning contributions she will make to our organization as we lead Carhartt into the next frontier."

Middlemas joins Carhartt with extensive experience in planning and operations including demand planning, inventory management, supply planning, and customer service. Most recently, she served as VP of Forecasting and Planning at Tupperware Brands. Prior to that, she spent 17 years in leadership roles at VF Corporation, working with The North Face and Nautica, among others. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering and Management Science from Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill.

About Carhartt, Inc.
Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with approximately 5,400 employees worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com.

Contact:

Amy Hellebuyck

Wes Richter


Carhartt, Inc.

Zeno Group for Carhartt


(313) 749-6322

(312) 826-3582


AHellebuyck@carhartt.com

Wes.Richter@zenogroup.com

Kerry Middlemas joins Carhartt as Vice President of Business Planning.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carhartt-appoints-new-vice-president-of-business-planning-301538729.html

SOURCE Carhartt

