Caribbean Data Center Market Investment Report 2022-2027 Featuring Air Link Communications, Belize Network Information Centre, Blue NAP Americas, Brac Informatics Centre, Digicel, Epic.io, & Oxygen

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Caribbean Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


This report analyses the Caribbean data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The Caribbean market is witnessing more on-premises data center investment than colocation and hyperscale data centers. The Caribbean data center market is growing with strong economic factors, government support, digitalization, technology penetration, and connectivity with major global markets.

Various Caribbean country governments are supporting digitalization in Jamaica, Cayman Island, and the Bahamas to attract more investment. For instance, Jamaica partnered with the European Union (EU) in 2021-2027, which aims to support Jamaica's goal of a digital economy and society.

In the Caribbean region, Panama, Jamaica, Cayman Islands, Bermuda, and Aruba are some of the countries working towards generating electricity from renewable energy sources. For instance, Bermuda's Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) will lead to 85% of electricity from renewable energy sources by 2035.

Cloud service providers partner with local companies to provide cloud services in the region. For instance, in April 2021, Millicom (Tigo) partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide AWS cloud-based services through its multi-Cloud managed services in Panama.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE CARIBBEAN DATA CENTER MARKET

Bahamas, Panama, Jamaica, and Cayman Island are some major countries witnessing investments from various data center operators due to different national development schemes. For instance, the Bahamas government announced National Development Plan Vision 2040 to improve investments and guide government decisions to attract investments in the country in the coming 25 years.

The Caribbean Free Trade Association (CARIFTA) aims to strengthen the region's economy. Also, the governments of various countries are establishing special economic zones to attract investments in the region. Panama's government also has established free economic zones such as the Colon free trade zone and Pacifico special economic zone that will offer space for industrial development with benefits such as tax exemptions. Also, it will attract investment from the US.

Government steps such as personal data protection law established in the Bahamas, Panama, and the Cayman Islands have strengthened the Caribbean data center market. For instance, in May 2021, the Panama Personal Data Protection Rule was enacted, which will regulate data protection and privacy in the country.

Factors such as the adoption of cloud computing and advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, artificial intelligence, and government support for data centers are driving the data center market in the Caribbean region.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

  • Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Caribbean colocation market revenue.

  • An assessment of the data center investment in the Caribbean by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

  • Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across countries in the region.

  • During the forecast period, a detailed study of the existing Caribbean data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Caribbean data center market size.

  • Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in the Caribbean

  • Facilities Covered (Existing): 15

  • Coverage: 4 Countries

  • Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

  • Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

  • Data center colocation market in the Caribbean

  • Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)

  • Retail and Wholesale Colocation Pricing

  • Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation Market

  • The Caribbean data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

  • A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

  • Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors in the industry.

  • A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • The Caribbean data center market has several local and global colocation providers operating across different countries. Major colocation providers include KIO Networks, Telecom Italia Sparkle, Air Link Communications, Blue NAP Americas, and Oxygen.

  • KIO Networks operates two data center facilities in the Caribbean region in Panama and the Dominican Republic. Additionally, In August 2021, Telecom Italia Sparkle opened its Panama data center facility in Panama City, which hosts around 600 cabinets with an IT load of around 5 MW.

  • Curacao Technology Exchange (CTEX) has developed a data center campus that consists of four data center facilities. This investment is reshaping the Caribbean and Latin American region's connectivity with other countries, digitalization, and value in the global digital economy.

  • The Caribbean data center market is dominated by local construction contractors, including Civil Engineering Caribbean, Dusron Bouwbedrijf, Habibe & Maia Architects, and Informatics Engineering Services. For instance, Informatics Engineering Services is involved in developing a data center in Trinidad and Tobago, in which Digicel colocated its services in the first phase of the facility.

  • In terms of IT infrastructure, the market is dominated by global vendors such as Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), IBM, and Lenovo. For instance, Blue NAP Americas' Caribbean data center facility is equipped with technologies such as cloud solutions run on VCE's VblockTM infrastructure and supported by EMC, VMware, Cisco Systems, and Intel.

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

  • Existing Facilities in the region(Area and Power Capacity)

  • Bahamas

  • Jamaica

  • Panama

  • Cayman Island

  • Other Countries

  • List of Upcoming Facilities in the region(Area and Power Capacity)

The segmentation includes:

  • IT Infrastructure

  • Servers

  • Storage Systems

  • Network Infrastructure

  • Electrical Infrastructure

  • UPS Systems

  • Generators

  • Switches & Switchgears

  • PDUs

  • Other Electrical Infrastructure

  • Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems

  • Rack Cabinets

  • Other Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems

  • CRAC & CRAH Units

  • Chiller Units

  • Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

  • Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

  • Other Cooling Units

  • General Construction

  • Core & Shell Development

  • Installation & commissioning Services

  • Engineering & Building Design

  • Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

  • Physical Security

  • Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

  • Tier Standard

  • Tier I & Tier II

  • Tier III

  • Tier IV

  • Geography

  • Bahamas

  • Jamaica

  • Panama

  • Cayman Island

  • Other Countries

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Major Vendors

IT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS

  • Cisco Systems

  • Dell Technologies

  • Fujitsu

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

  • IBM

  • Lenovo

DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTORS & SUB-CONTRACTORS

  • Civil Engineering Caribbean

  • Dusron Bouwbedrijf

  • Habibe & Maia Architects

  • Informatics Engineering Services

  • Pergravis

SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS

  • ABB

  • AST Modular

  • Cummins

  • Legrand

  • Mitsubishi Electric

  • Schneider Electric

  • Vertiv Group

DATA CENTER INVESTORS

  • Air Link Communications

  • Belize Network Information Centre

  • Blue NAP Americas

  • Brac Informatics Centre (BIC)

  • Digicel Group

  • Epic.io

  • Oxygen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6434mw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caribbean-data-center-market-investment-report-2022-2027-featuring-air-link-communications-belize-network-information-centre-blue-nap-americas-brac-informatics-centre-digicel-epicio--oxygen-301620695.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

