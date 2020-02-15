Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd announces its results for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. is listed for trading in United States dollars on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "CUP.U".

GRAND CAYMAN , Cayman Islands , Feb. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (CUP-U.TO) ("CUC" or "the Company") announced today its audited results for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 (all figures in United States dollars).

Operating income for the year ended December 31, 2019 ("Fiscal 2019") totalled $29.5 million , a $1.1 million increase from operating income of $28.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 ("Fiscal 2018"). This increase is attributable to higher electricity sales revenues primarily driven by a 6% increase in kWh sales. These items were partially offset by higher depreciation and transmission and distribution costs in Fiscal 2019.

Net earnings for Fiscal 2019 were $29.1 million , a $2.3 million increase from net earnings of $26.8 million for Fiscal 2018. This increase is primarily attributable to higher operating income, lower finance charges and higher other income.

After the adjustment for dividends on the preference shares of the Company, earnings on Class A Ordinary Shares for Fiscal 2019 were $28.1 million , or $0.84 per Class A Ordinary Share, as compared to $25.8 million , or $0.78 per Class A Ordinary Share, for Fiscal 2018. The Company calculates earnings per share on the weighted average number of Class A Ordinary Shares outstanding. The weighted average number of Class A Ordinary Shares outstanding were 33,322,444 and 33,078,944 for the years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 , respectively.

Capital expenditures for Fiscal 2019 were $60.6 million , a $2.6 million , or 5 % increase from $58.0 million in capital expenditures for Fiscal 2018.

President and CEO, Mr. Richard Hew , says, "I am pleased to report the positive overall results of the Company for 2019, including strong financial results which were primarily driven by the increased electricity consumption of residents and businesses participating in Grand Cayman's growing economy. More importantly, during the year the Company engaged in activities that will ensure we successfully deliver safe, reliable, least-cost electricity in a sustainable manner to our customers well into the future. The Company made excellent progress on its Capital Investment Plan activities including building new substations, a control room and an upgrade of monitoring and controls technology, all to increase service capacity and reliability to our customers. The Company also received OfReg approval for a 20 megawatt ("MW") Utility-scale Battery project which is presently in the tendering stage. Battery storage provides the grid stability necessary to integrate higher levels of intermittent renewables."

The Company continues to facilitate the connecting of renewable energy sources to the grid. During 2019, the Customer Owned Renewable Energy ("CORE") programme remained popular with residential and commercial customers who have been connecting their solar panels or wind turbines to the CUC grid. However, the CORE programme is now fully subscribed and as a result there will be no additional residential or commercial customers added to the programme for non-government customers. In its place, the Distributed Energy Resource ("DER") programme was introduced in January 2018 . Under the DER programme customers are also able to sell to CUC any excess electricity produced and exported to the grid at an avoided cost-of-generation credit rate. Incorporating the lessons learned by other jurisdictions from early net-metering programmes, DER customers are billed with a demand rate structure. The use of demand rates aligns the fixed costs of providing a grid interconnection and standby provision to the customer with demand charges, avoiding any potential cross-subsidization between DER and non-producing customers.

