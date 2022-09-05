U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.96 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.24 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.74
    +1.87 (+2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.00
    +6.40 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    18.26
    +0.38 (+2.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9967
    +0.0034 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1583
    +0.0062 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.3610
    -0.2140 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,950.59
    +31.49 (+0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.93
    +3.26 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,287.43
    +6.24 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,681.52
    +61.91 (+0.22%)
     

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. releases its first Sustainability Report

·2 min read

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. is listed for trading in United States dollars on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "CUP.U".

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Sept. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (TSX: CUP.U) ("CUC" or the "the Company") today released its first Sustainability Report.  This report facilitates the effective communication of the Company's environmental and social programmes and its commitment to the high standards in environmental, social and governance ("ESG") initiatives.  The report details some of the future plans that the Company will adopt to realise the Company's Vision, Mission and Value Proposition.

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd releases first Sustainability Report (CNW Group/Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd.)
Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd releases first Sustainability Report (CNW Group/Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd.)

CUC has announced its commitment to reducing Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions by 75% by 2035 (using 2019 as a baseline).  The Company will achieve this target by installing renewable energy as detailed in the Company's Integrated Resource Plan ("IRP").  To achieve the initiatives of the IRP the Company has created a Sustainable Energy Plan ("the Plan").  The Plan aims to promote projects, programmes and initiatives over the next year that will benefit customers, the environment, the Cayman Islands and the Company.  The Plan will involve the design, development and execution of various projects including: utility scale solar and storage, natural gas procurement, purchase of electric vehicles ("EV") and expanding the amount of EV charging stations on Grand Cayman.

CUC has for many years, embraced ESG initiatives including but not limited to the implementation of environmental standards through its Environmental Management System, its community involvement projects and its Scholarship programme, which to date has issued 59 scholarships to persons in Grand Cayman. The Company continues to focus on the development of its employee base and is creating a more equitable and desirable place to work through its diversity, equity and inclusion programmes.

For many years CUC has participated in a number of biodiversity programmes including the Mangrove education programme and the turtle release and lighting programmes.

Manager of Regulatory & Sustainability, Judith Bennett says, "CUC has a major role to play in the area of sustainability.  As a utility company, we will contribute to the global initiative to reduce our carbon footprint and lead the way to a more sustainable future for all.  ESG forms the basis of our corporate strategy and objectives.  Over the next couple of years, the Company intends to execute various programmes and initiatives to reduce ESG risks and enhance ESG opportunities."

To access a copy of the report, visit the Company's website at: www.cuc-cayman.com.

SOURCE Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/05/c0747.html

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise; Oil Prices Rally On Surprise OPEC+ Move, Russia News

    Futures were mixed with the U.S. stock market closed Monday. Oil prices jumped as OPEC+ cut production. Russia won't restore European natural gas flows.

  • Here’s what Morgan Stanley says will fuel another decline in stocks

    Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson says there's more pain in store, but for a different reason.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

    (Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, police said on Sunday, days after the struggling retailer announced it was closing stores and laying off workers. Gustavo Arnal, 52, joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020. Police identified the man as Gustavo Arnal.

  • Bitcoin Prices Are Falling. Why Analysts Say a ‘Massive Capitulation’ Is Coming.

    While stock and bond markets were closed for the Labor Day holiday in the U.S., the 24/7 nature of crypto means no respite from volatility.

  • ‘The Market Bottom Is Near,’ Says Oppenheimer — Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Sentiment

    In a market trending down, there are fewer scenarios more appealing to investors than ones outlining bearish sentiment is about to turn positive. And according to Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, we’re on the cusp of one such turnaround right now. “Our analysis indicates September weakness is marking a final leg lower in the bear cycle, and a bullish opportunity for long-term investors,” Wald recently explained. “In the post-war era, the majority of bear cycles have been long

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO accused of “pump and dump” scheme before falling to his death from NYC skyscraper

    The lawsuit claimed CFO Gustavo Arnal was involved in a scheme to artificially inflate the company’s value.

  • As the US housing market returns to sanity, researchers say these 5 cities are primed for deep price cuts

    Cities that have seen an 'influx of affluence' may see prices sink the farthest.

  • The 2 Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Load Up On in September

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has had an off year. Through the first eight months of 2022, Berkshire's shares have lost over 7% of their value. Berkshire's relative strength in this brutal market is proof positive that the Oracle of Omaha, along with his investment team, haven't lost their touch for stock picking.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Bruce Kovner’s Caxton Associates LP

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Caxton Associates LP. You can skip our detailed analysis of the hedge fund’s performance and investment strategy, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Caxton Associates LP. Bruce Kovner founded Caxton Associates in 1983. The global macro hedge […]

  • Smoking weed is now more popular than smoking tobacco in the US — here are 3 simple ways to profit from the big green wave

    The industry is still budding.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Worth Betting on Now?

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Alphabet (GOOGL) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • CVS to buy Signify Health in $8 billion deal

    CVS Health Corp on Monday agreed to buy home healthcare services company Signify Health for about $8 billion in cash, a move that will enable one of the largest U.S. healthcare companies to provide further care management to patients in their homes. Healthcare companies like CVS have been expanding beyond managing health and pharmacy benefits with acquisitions of doctors groups and surgical centers in recent years. "We’ve been very clear about what we were looking for in expanding our health services, either be it primary care, provider enablement or in the home, and Signify Health clearly checks off two boxes: into the home and provider enablement," CVS CEO Karen Lynch said in an interview.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Top Growth Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    At the moment, the Nasdaq Composite index is down around 28% from the high water mark it set last November. Now that we're in what most economists would call a bear market you might be thinking about tucking your tail between your legs and hiding under a piece of furniture. Remember, every steep market decline in history has been wiped away by subsequent bull markets.

  • Can Investors Trust This Dividend Stock's 8.3% Yield?

    Take tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO), for example; the stock offers investors a whopping 8.3% yield, but why is Wall Street demanding such a high payout for owning shares? Here are three reasons investors can tap into Altria's fat dividend with confidence. Since Altria owns Marlboro, the country's most popular cigarette brand, you might guess its exposure to this decline would mean less revenue.

  • 10 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best blue chip stocks to buy. If you want to skip our industry overview, take a look at the 5 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy. A humanitarian crisis has been sparked by the conflict in Ukraine. The economic damage from the conflict is adding to inflation and […]

  • Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? History Offers a Very Clear Clue

    Two indicators with a successful history of calling bottoms provide a range of where the S&P 500 could eventually bounce.

  • 10 Best Value Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best value stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more value stocks, go directly to 5 Best Value Stocks to Buy Now. It has been a wild ride for investors on Wall Street for more than a year. Stocks have experienced extreme polarization since the […]

  • The Best Ways to Jump Into Dividend Stocks

    Lured by the prospect of steady income, investors are pouring billions into these inflation hedges without always understanding how they work.

  • 25 Biggest Pharmaceutical Companies in the World A Year Ago

    In this article we listed the 25 biggest pharmaceutical companies in the world a year ago and then compared their market caps today. Most of the article was written a year ago and discuss what hedge funds thought about those companies at that time. The biggest loser in the list is probably Moderna (MRNA) which […]

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?