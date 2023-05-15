Caribbean Utilities Company (TSE:CUP.U) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.18

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (TSE:CUP.U) will increase its dividend on the 15th of June to $0.18, which is 2.9% higher than last year's payment from the same period of $0.175. This will take the annual payment to 5.1% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Caribbean Utilities Company's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last dividend made up quite a large portion of free cash flows, and this was made worse by the lack of free cash flows. Generally, we think that this would be a risky long term practice.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 5.2% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 80% - on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

Caribbean Utilities Company Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is great to see that Caribbean Utilities Company has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2018, the annual payment back then was $0.68, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.70. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. Caribbean Utilities Company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

We Could See Caribbean Utilities Company's Dividend Growing

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Caribbean Utilities Company has grown earnings per share at 5.8% per year over the past five years. Recently, the company has been able to grow earnings at a decent rate, but with the payout ratio on the higher end we don't think the dividend has many prospects for growth.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Caribbean Utilities Company's payments are rock solid. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Caribbean Utilities Company (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Caribbean Utilities Company not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

