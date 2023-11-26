Caribbean Utilities Company (TSE:CUP.U) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.18

The board of Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (TSE:CUP.U) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.18 per share on the 15th of December. The dividend yield will be 6.4% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Caribbean Utilities Company's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last dividend made up quite a large portion of free cash flows, and this was made worse by the lack of free cash flows. Generally, we think that this would be a risky long term practice.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 12.7%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 65% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Caribbean Utilities Company Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.68 in 2017 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.72. Its dividends have grown at less than 1% per annum over this time frame. We like that the dividend hasn't been shrinking. However we're conscious that the company hasn't got an overly long track record of dividend payments yet, which makes us wary of relying on its dividend income.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that Caribbean Utilities Company has been growing its earnings per share at 6.7% a year over the past five years. Past earnings growth has been decent, but unless this is one of those rare businesses that can grow without additional capital investment or marketing spend, we'd generally expect the higher payout ratio to limit its future growth prospects.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Caribbean Utilities Company (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Caribbean Utilities Company not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

