Carillon Tower Advisers: “Chipotle (CMG) Outperformed, Driven by Strong Quarterly Results”

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, released its "Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund" second quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the second quarter of 2023, Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund reported total net assets of $6.46 billion, and investments in shares of 87 distinct companies. Take a moment to explore the Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund's top 5 holdings for insights into their key investment choices in 2023.

In its Q2 2023 investor letter, Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund mentioned Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) and explained its insights for the company. 1993, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) is a Newport Beach, California-based restaurant company with a $53.4 billion market capitalization. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) delivered a 39.72% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 19.92%. The stock closed at $1,938.61 per share on September 01, 2023.

Here is what Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund has to say about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

"Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) owns and operates Mexican restaurants. The stock outperformed, driven by strong quarterly results. The company is seeing accelerating traffic gains coupled with margin expansion."

Our calculations show that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) was in 55 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to 47 funds in the previous quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) delivered a -5.99% return in the past 3 months.

