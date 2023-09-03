Carillon Tower Advisers: “Chipotle (CMG) Outperformed, Driven by Strong Quarterly Results”
Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, released its "Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund" second quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the second quarter of 2023, Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund reported total net assets of $6.46 billion, and investments in shares of 87 distinct companies. Take a moment to explore the Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund's top 5 holdings for insights into their key investment choices in 2023.
In its Q2 2023 investor letter, Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund mentioned Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) and explained its insights for the company. 1993, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) is a Newport Beach, California-based restaurant company with a $53.4 billion market capitalization. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) delivered a 39.72% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 19.92%. The stock closed at $1,938.61 per share on September 01, 2023.
Here is what Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund has to say about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:
"Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) owns and operates Mexican restaurants. The stock outperformed, driven by strong quarterly results. The company is seeing accelerating traffic gains coupled with margin expansion."
Susan Law Cain / Shutterstock.com
Our calculations show that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) was in 55 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to 47 funds in the previous quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) delivered a -5.99% return in the past 3 months.
