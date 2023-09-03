Carillon Tower: “We Remain Comfortable with the Strength of the Overall MSCI Franchise”

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, released its "Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund" second quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the second quarter of 2023, Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund reported total net assets of $6.46 billion, and investments in shares of 87 distinct companies. Take a moment to explore the Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund's top 5 holdings for insights into their key investment choices in 2023.

In its Q2 2023 investor letter, Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund mentioned MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) and explained its insights for the company. 1969, MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) is a New York, New York-based capital market company with a $42.8 billion market capitalization. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) delivered a 16.39% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 19.79%. The stock closed at $541.39 per share on September 01, 2023.

Here is what Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund has to say about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

"MSCI provides investment decision support tools to investment institutions worldwide. The stock underperformed in the period as investors focused on the sales slowdown of MSCI’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and climate-related business. While we expect this business unit to continue to slow from very high growth rates, we remain comfortable with the strength of the overall MSCI franchise."

Our calculations show that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) was in 51 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to 50 funds in the previous quarter. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) delivered a 13.08% return in the past 3 months.

