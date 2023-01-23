U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,033.75
    -2.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,717.00
    -10.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,921.00
    -13.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,897.40
    -1.60 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.62
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.10
    +3.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0875
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5250
    +0.0410 (+1.18%)
     

  • Vix

    19.81
    -0.04 (-0.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2378
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3260
    -0.2710 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,015.64
    +248.77 (+1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.31
    +3.73 (+0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,784.67
    +14.08 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.89
    +344.85 (+1.28%)
     

Carina Biotech Receives FDA “Safe to Proceed” Letter for IND Application for Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial of LGR5-Targeted CAR-T Cell Therapy Candidate for Treatment of Advanced Colorectal Cancer

CARINA BIOTECH PTY LTD
·5 min read
CARINA BIOTECH PTY LTD
CARINA BIOTECH PTY LTD

  • Receives greenlight from the FDA for Phase 1/2a clinical trial of CNA3103

  • On track to commence patient enrollment during the first half 2023

ADELAIDE, Australia , Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carina Biotech Pty Ltd (“Carina,” “the Company”), a cell therapy immuno-oncology company developing CAR-T and other adoptive cell therapies for the treatment of solid cancers, announced today that it has received the “safe to proceed” letter from the U.S. FDA for its Investigational New Drug (NDA) application to conduct a first-in-human Phase 1/2a clinical trial of CNA3103, its LGR5-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy candidate, in patients with advanced colorectal cancer (CRC).

The Phase 1/2a clinical trial will enroll a total of 44 patients with metastatic disease failing prior lines of chemotherapy and who express LGR5 on their cancer cells. Twenty-four patients in the Phase 1 segment will be enrolled in select Australian centers. Following a BOIN (Bayesian Optimal Interval) design, ascending CAR-T cell doses will be administered to cohorts of three patients each, to assess the safety and tolerability of CNA3103, and to determine its optimal dose. The subsequent Phase 2 segment will enroll 20 patients at the optimal dose, in both Australia and the U.S., to characterize the activity of CNA3103, in terms of antitumor response, duration of response and time to disease progression.

“Our positive engagement with the FDA marks a major step forward for Carina and our continued efforts to develop CNA3103 as a potential treatment for the third most common cancer in the U.S. and worldwide, colorectal cancer,” said Deborah Rathjen, Carina’s Chief Executive Officer. “The FDA’s letter provides the pathway for this clinical trial and further validates that a significant unmet need exists for more effective treatment options for colorectal cancer. Preparations, including site selection, are underway as we aim to commence enrolling patients during the first half of 2023.”

“This interaction with the FDA corroborates our ability to gain the agency’s support for our proposed trial of CNA3103 in metastatic colorectal cancer patients,” said José Iglesias, MD, Carina’s Chief Medical Officer. “Our approach is doubly innovative, in being one of the of emergent CAR-T treatment protocols in solid tumors and in utilizing a novel, and to our knowledge, unique CAR-T construct against LGR5 – an important cancer stem cell-associated antigen linked to the pathogenesis, dissemination, and treatment resistance of colorectal cancer.”

About CNA3103

Carina’s proprietary CNA3103 CAR-T cell targets LGR5, a cancer stem cell marker that is highly expressed on advanced colorectal cancer and some other cancers. In colorectal cancer patients, LGR5 expression has been correlated with poor prognosis. Cancer stem cells are a small sub-population of cells within a tumor with the ability to self-renew, differentiate into the many cell types of a tumor, initiate new tumors, and resist chemotherapy and radiotherapy (leading to relapses). By targeting cancer stem cells, it is hoped that this therapy will reduce the tumor’s ability to generate new cancer cells, resulting in durable tumor suppression and preventing the relapses that are very common in patients with colorectal cancer. Carina’s pre-clinical studies of CNA3103 have shown promising results with complete tumor regression and no tumor recurrence following a single administration. CNA3103 has also demonstrated impressive tumor access and prolonged survival, enabling rejection of new tumors.

About Carina Biotech

Immuno-oncology company Carina Biotech is developing CAR-T and other adoptive cell therapies for the treatment of solid cancers. In addition to its LGR5-targeted CAR-T cell therapy CNA3103 for advanced colorectal cancer, Carina has a deep pipeline of CAR-T programs. Using its proprietary chemokine receptor platform, Carina aims to improve access to and infiltration of solid cancers by CAR-containing cells, resulting in more potent and specific cancer killing and reduced off-target effects. Carina also has a fully integrated, proprietary CAR-T cell manufacturing process that has both reduced manufacturing time and improved CAR-T cell quality, capable of delivering robust “serial-killing” CAR-T cells to patients.

Forward Looking Statements

Investment in Carina Biotech is subject to investment risk, including possible loss of income and capital invested. Carina does not guarantee any particular rate of return or performance, nor does it guarantee the repayment of capital. This press release does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of the investor. Before making any investment in Carina, the investor or prospective investor should consider whether such an investment is appropriate to their particular investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances, and consult an investment advisor as necessary.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the potential of Carina’s projects and interests, and the development and therapeutic potential of the company’s investigational CAR-T therapies. Any statement describing a goal, expectation, intention or belief of the company is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, particularly those inherent in the process of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics and the financing of such activities.

There is no guarantee that Carina’s research and development projects and interests (where applicable) will receive regulatory approvals or prove to be technically and/or commercially successful in the future. Actual results of further research could differ from those projected or detailed in this press release. As a result, potential investors are cautioned not to rely on forward-looking statements. Consideration should be given to these and other risks concerning research and development programs, including but not limited to those specifically referred to in this press release.

Contact                                                                  Investor Inquiries

Deborah Rathjen, PhD                                        ICR Westwicke                
CEO & Managing Director                                 Stephanie Carrington                        
Carina Biotech                                                      646-277-1282        
+61 418 160 425                                                      Stephanie.carrington@westwicke.com         
deborah@carinabiotech.com                             


Recommended Stories

  • An Annual Covid Booster Could Be Coming. What It Would Mean for Pfizer and Moderna.

    The agency appears to be aiming to make Covid-19 vaccination efforts resemble established influenza vaccination efforts.

  • Popular Coca-Cola Brand May Have Toxic Chemicals

    Nothing will ruin a company's positive marketing flow like allegations of toxic chemicals or other health hazards. Iit happened, most recently, when an environmental health watchdog group sent a warning about elevated BPA chemicals in the sports bras produced by popular clothing makers like Nike , Gap -owned Athleta and Victoria's Secret . The latest major global brand to fall under chemical scrutiny is drinks giant Coca-Cola .

  • Lilly (LLY) Jardiance Kidney Disease sNDA Gets FDA Acceptance

    Eli Lilly's (LLY) sNDA seeks approval for diabetes medicine, Jardiance, to reduce the risk of kidney disease progression and cardiovascular death in adults with CKD.

  • What's Going On With Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Today

    The FDA has granted a Fast Track designation to Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: CVKD) tecarfarin for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism, more commonly referred to as blood clots, of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and atrial fibrillation (AFib). Fast Track is a process designed to facilitate the development and expediting of the review of drugs to treat serious conditions. Fast Track aims to get important new drugs to the patient earlier. The FDA had p

  • AbbVie Is Set to Lose on Its Biggest Blockbuster. Here's Why You Shouldn't Worry.

    AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) boasts a portfolio of drugs across immunology, neuroscience, aesthetics, oncology, and eye care. It's because Humira has become a megablockbuster. Humira is the world's top-selling drug -- but that may not be the case for long.

  • Moderna is hiring 2,000 employees this year. Here's where they'll be.

    Moderna Inc. is planning to add 2,000 employees to its 4,000-person workforce this year — and most of them will be in Massachusetts.

  • Pliant Therapeutics shares rally 75%

    Shares of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) soared about 75% in premarket trading on Monday, the day after the company said a high dose of its experimental treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis met the primary and secondary endpoints in a Phase 2a clinical trial. Pliant, which is testing four different doses of bexotegrast, said 21 patients received the 320 milligram dose — the highest dose — and will continue to receive treatment for 24 weeks.

  • Down 40% in 2022, Can Exact Sciences Recover in 2023?

    Investors are attracted to its leading position in the market for early cancer detection, but the persistent losses its been reporting are enough to make anyone nervous.

  • This Small Pharma Company Could Develop Into a Nice Trade

    Let's see how to trade GlycoMimetics, a clinical-stage drug developer focused on a type of cancer treatment.

  • 2 Stocks That Could Turn $100 Into $1,000 by 2028

    Doing so requires a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 58%. You're not likely to see such a rate among value stocks, which for all their consistency rarely grow at that pace. Two companies where I see that kind of progress over the next five years are Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR) and Albemarle (NYSE: ALB).

  • BriaCell to investigate alleged illegal trading activity by outsiders

    BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company with operations in Philadelphia and Vancouver, said Monday it has approved measures to address alleged illegal trading activity of its publicly traded securities. The developer of immuno-oncology therapies said it believes that "certain individuals and/or companies" may have engaged in manipulative or suspected illegal trading practices that may have artificially depressed its share price. BriaCell's (NASDAQ: BCTX) stock was trading up about 4% Monday morning at $7.24 per share.

  • RTP drugmaker Fennec sues Cipla over generics effort

    Cipla Ltd. wants to make generic versions of Research Triangle Park drugmaker Fennec's lone product.

  • Rockville biotech RegenxBio launches clinical trial in muscular dystrophy

    It's one of a series of treatments the company is developing as it aims to bring multiple products to market by 2025.

  • Abbott's (ABT) New FDA Approval to Improve Patient Outcome

    Abbott's (ABT) latest regulatory clearance is expected to improve the treatment of high-risk patients with aortic stenosis.

  • Procter & Gamble's Prices, China's Population, and More

    Why China still has a demand problem. How companies in the U.S. are moving some operations from China to Vietnam and India. To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center.

  • Baby washed under a home and 59 others rescued as giant waves hit Hawaii

    Honolulu Ocean Safety makes 103 rescues as 50 foot waves Oahu’s hit north shore

  • An ‘unprecedented pandemic of avian flu’ is wreaking havoc on the U.S. poultry industry. Humans may be at risk too, experts warn

    When the virus does make the leap to humans, it’s highly fatal, with a mortality rate greater than 50%.

  • Top treatment from Western doctors is reason why Putin still alive – intelligence

    Top Western doctors are taking care of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s health, Ukrainian military intelligence or HUR spokesperson Vadym Skibitskyi said in an interview with the publication Delfi on Jan. 20.

  • BiondVax Touts Additional Preclinical Data From Inhaled COVID-19 Treatment Candidate

    BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NYSE: BVXV) announced additional results in a preclinical proof-of-concept study of its innovative inhaled NanoAb COVID-19 drug. The study compared weight loss in two groups of hamsters. Hamsters administered a mid-sized 0.66mg dose of the NanoAb three hours before infection experienced no significant weight loss over the six-day trial. But the untreated control group's weight declined 12% on average, a highly statistically significant difference. The prophylactic r

  • Health experts still learning about omicron subvariant, now dominant in Northeast

    As a version of COVID-19’s omicron variant —the XBB.1.5 subvariant — grows more prevalent in some parts of the U.S., health experts say it likely escapes immune protection better than previous mutations, though it is still unclear whether it causes more severe illness. More than 80 percent of coronavirus cases in the Northeast are now…