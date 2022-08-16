U.S. markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,296.39
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,071.66
    +159.22 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,060.02
    -68.03 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,006.01
    -15.34 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.85
    -1.56 (-1.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.10
    -6.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    20.15
    -0.12 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0179
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8530
    +0.0620 (+2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2101
    +0.0042 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3150
    +1.0430 (+0.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,801.86
    -319.54 (-1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    566.81
    -5.11 (-0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.92
    +32.77 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,868.91
    -2.87 (-0.01%)
     

Carine Clark Joins Lumio as Chief Innovation Officer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DOMO

Tech Industry Leader Promises Increased Support and Sustainability in the Face of Significant Growth

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumio, the preeminent leader in personalized renewable energy, announced today the addition of Carine Clark as chief innovation officer. Clark is a three-time president and CEO of high-growth tech companies (Allegiance, MaritzCX, and Banyan), specializing in helping organizations reach significant scale profitably. In addition to her role as chief innovation officer at Lumio, Clark is chair of the Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity for Utah, Executive Chairman of Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), Board Director of Serial1 (Harley Davidson's electric bicycle company), and an active board member for Silicon Slopes and Nelnet Bank.

Carine Clark, Lumio Chief Innovation Officer
Carine Clark, Lumio Chief Innovation Officer

Clark has been recognized with numerous awards throughout her career, including being inducted into the Utah Technology Council Hall of Fame, named 2021 National Association of Corporate Boards (NACB) Public Company Director of The Year for Utah, 2016 EY Entrepreneur of the Year Utah Region, and 2015 CEO of the Year by Utah Business magazine. She was ranked by ExecRank as #47 of all CMO's worldwide in 2012.

Her experience, leadership, and influence—in innovative firms across Silicon Slopes and within her local community—will elevate Lumio's sustainable growth trajectory and impact on communities across the nation. Clark's reputation as a data-driven executive leader, and builder of communities and people, coupled with her collaborative-inclusive approach, will support Lumio on its mission to make power personal.

Clark will be instrumental in leading innovation efforts at Lumio to adapt, manage, and scale in the most efficient and inventive ways. As a cancer survivor, Clark is driven by a purpose larger than her own life. "Lumio is one of the fastest growing companies in the country right now. I know one day I am going to die—we all are—and I want my time left on earth spent making a difference," Clark said.

"The commitment of Lumio's executive powerhouse team to build this company from the town up with a focus on sincere sustainability is what originally piqued my interest. I am excited to be a part of a team that is not only concerned with building the best experience for their customers, but also focused on developing its employees into thoughtful, engaged leaders in their communities," Clark continued.

"I have had the privilege of working with Carine previously and have seen her indomitable work ethic achieve incredible results in and out of the office," said Greg Butterfield, CEO at Lumio. "She is a trusted business advisor across many industries because she understands the unique pressures and demands upon businesses working to scale rapidly. It's an honor to welcome her to the Lumio team."

Clark's approach to innovation will support Lumio's short- and long-term goals for growth, sustainability, and impact. As chief innovation officer at Lumio, Clark will contribute and influence the future of Lumio's solutions to industry-wide problems. Her ability to elevate everything—from the customer experience with personal solar power, to the goals and aspirations of seasoned executives and young professionals in her network of influence—will strengthen Lumio's foundation and shore up its notable, sustainable growth.

About Lumio

Lumio changed the residential solar industry by merging five regional leaders into a powerful national brand in December 2020. Today, Lumio leads the industry in customer experience, quality, and technological innovation. The company's vision to make power personal diversifies and decentralizes power production via good clean sun energy—making electricity cheaper, cleaner, and more reliable for homeowners across the country. Lumio's more than 5,000 team members are dedicated to their stewardship with nature and crafting earth's best home experience.

Lumio logo
Lumio logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carine-clark-joins-lumio-as-chief-innovation-officer-301606760.html

SOURCE Lumio

Recommended Stories

  • Philips parts ways with CEO in midst of massive recall

    Dutch health technology company Philips on Tuesday unexpectedly announced the imminent departure of CEO Frans van Houten, in the midst of a massive product recall that has halved its market value over the past year. Philips said Van Houten would be replaced on Oct. 15 by Roy Jakobs, head of the company's Connected Care businesses, even though his third term as CEO was not due to end until April. "The supervisory board and current Philips CEO Frans van Houten have agreed that with the end of his third term in sight, the time is right for the change in leadership," Philips said in a statement.

  • Hedge fund investor wrote Disney’s Bob Chapek a letter urging 5 key changes including cost cuts and board shake-ups. Disney responds with ‘thanks, but no thanks’

    Third Point revealed on Monday that it held a $1 billion stake in Disney and suggested several significant changes at the company.

  • Third Point discloses stake of nearly $1 billion in Disney, pushes for changes

    Hedge fund Third Point on Monday disclosed a stake of roughly $1 billion in Walt Disney Co and said it plans to push the media company to make a string of changes, from spinning off cable sports channel ESPN to buying back shares and adding new board members. Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb, who runs Third Point, made a U-turn on Disney when he built a new stake in the second quarter, not long after exiting his position months earlier when fears about rising prices and faster interest rate hikes sparked a sharp market selloff. Now Third Point, owning roughly 0.4% of the company known for its theme parks and movies like "Aladdin" and "Frozen," is back with praise for the company's CEO, Robert Chapek, and a list of initiatives he and the board should pursue to boost growth.

  • Tampa Bay's five fastest growing public companies have over $1B in free cash flow

    Tampa Bay's five fast growing public company account for more than 20,000 jobs across the cybersecurity, manufacturing, tech, and auto industries.

  • Kohl’s Taps an Insider for Chief Marketing Role

    Christie Raymond has stepped up from what was an interim role in the marketing department.

  • Baptist Health System names new hospital CEO

    The hiring could set the stage for more female executive leadership in one of the city's largest industries.

  • Activist Investor Dan Loeb Takes New Stake in Disney, Urges ESPN Spinoff

    (Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Dan Loeb acquired a stake in Walt Disney Co. and called for sweeping changes at the world’s largest entertainment company, including a spinoff of the ESPN sports network and new board members.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Se

  • Industry Moves: Carhartt Names Bombas Alum Susan Hennike as Its New Chief Brand Officer + More News

    Who's in, who's out, who's been promoted and who's been hired from across the footwear and fashion industry.

  • Announcing the first tranche of Startup Battlefield judges

    The Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt on October 18–20 is set to be our most epic yet. This year’s competitors, selected from our handpicked cohort, the Startup Battlefield 200, are some of the most promising, imaginative startups in tech. A pro tip: Startup Battlefield isn’t just thrilling to watch; it’s a masterclass in how investors think.

  • Biotech to Lose Weight – Join CEO and CFO of Gelesis in Fireside Chat Wednesday at 2 ET

    IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a fireside chat with the CEO, CFO and COO of Gelesis on Wednesday, August 17 at 2pm ET to discuss Gelesis’ commercial […]

  • ‘I fear that between the two of us, that’s not enough.’ We want to quit working in 10 years, but only have about $175K saved. Do we need professional help?

    Knowing how much you need for retirement is multi-factored: It’s not just about how much you saved, it’s also about knowing how much you will spend on a monthly basis. “Typically, people need around 70% to 80% of the pre-retirement income in retirement to maintain a lifestyle,” says certified financial planner Spencer Betts of Bickling Financial Services.

  • Fintech Giant Lufax Plans Hong Kong Listing to Hedge US Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Fintech firm Lufax Holding Ltd. is planning to go public in Hong Kong, the latest in a wave of New York-traded Chinese companies seeking alternative listings to hedge against the risk of being banned from US markets.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Tr

  • WWE Says Probe of Vince McMahon Is ‘Substantially Complete’

    An internal investigation found $20 million in unrecorded expenses, including $14.6 million that former World Wrestling Entertainment CEO Vince McMahon agreed to pay women over sexual-misconduct allegations, according to people familiar with the deals.

  • AMMO stock tumbles after plan to separate into 2 publicly traded companies

    Shares of AMMO Inc. tumbled 10.1% in morning trading Monday, after the online guns seller announced a plan to separate into two publicly traded companies, one that includes its firearms marketplace and the other that includes its ammunition and components business. The stock's selloff comes a day after it closed at an eight-month high, which followed a 62.5% rocket ride in three months. Following the separation, the Outdoor Online Inc. company will be comprised of GunBroker.com and its related o

  • Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

    Take a look at these three top-ranked, best-performing and well-managed mutual funds if you're looking to maximize your retirement portfolio returns.

  • ETF Battle for Stock Volatility Bettors Heats Up With New Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Two US funds that wager on the scale of the stock market’s swings are launching Tuesday, expanding the world of exchange-traded products that give everyday investors the ability to place the type of bets once reserved for Wall Street speculators.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Oppo

  • Is Vanguard Explorer Fund Investor (VEXPX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

    Mutual Fund Report for VEXPX

  • Digital Bank Revolut Gets Approval to Offer Crypto Services Throughout Europe

    European digital bank Revolut has been granted authorization by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CYSEC) allowing it to offer crypto services across the European Economic Area (EEA).

  • China’s Slump May Cause Gas Prices to Dip Again

    Brent crude, the international benchmark, tumbled nearly 4% as China's economy showed weakness. Gasoline prices could keep falling, despite recent signs of upward pressure.

  • Stocks Poised to Open Lower on Monday

    Monthly housing data will come this week from the National Association of Home Builders, the Census Bureau, and the National Association of Realtors.