Make Caring for a Loved One with COPD Easier

MISSION, Kan., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Many people care for someone with a long-term health condition, like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Being a caregiver can be stressful, and if you care for someone with COPD, you may have to juggle many roles. Caregivers need to take care of themselves, too. The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute's Learn More Breathe Better® program and Respiratory Health Association have joined forces to launch The COPD Caregiver's Toolkit to help simplify the hardest parts of being a caregiver. Learn more at nhlbi.nih.gov/COPD-caregivers.

