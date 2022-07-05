U.S. markets closed

Make Caring for a Loved One with COPD Easier

·1 min read

MISSION, Kan., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Many people care for someone with a long-term health condition, like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Being a caregiver can be stressful, and if you care for someone with COPD, you may have to juggle many roles. Caregivers need to take care of themselves, too. The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute's Learn More Breathe Better® program and Respiratory Health Association have joined forces to launch The COPD Caregiver's Toolkit to help simplify the hardest parts of being a caregiver. Learn more at nhlbi.nih.gov/COPD-caregivers.

Photo courtesy of National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute
Photo courtesy of National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

Michael French
mfrench@familyfeatures.com 
1-888-824-3337
editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/make-caring-for-a-loved-one-with-copd-easier-301580862.html

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

