Caring Senior Service debuts on the Franchise Times Top 500

The non-medical home care company enters the exclusive annual ranking at No. 479, joining heavy hitters like McDonald's and 7-Eleven

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring Senior Service, a non-medical home care company with more than 50 locations throughout the United States, today announced it has made its debut on the Franchise Times Top 500, an exclusive annual ranking of the largest franchise systems by global systemwide sales.

Caring Senior Service credits its franchise model, corporate team and franchise owners for its success in debuting on the Franchise Times Top 500 at No. 479.

"Earning a spot on the Franchise Times list shows the achievements of our business model, our people, our technology and our best-in-class training and support," said Caring Senior Service founder and CEO Jeff Salter. "Being named a top franchisor proves how successful our franchise model is in today's ever-changing market. We are extremely proud of the commitment of both our corporate team and our franchise owners to set the high standards in the home care industry necessary to achieve this honor."

The Franchise Times Top 500 is an annual ranking of the 500 largest U.S.-based franchise systems. The project is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort that leads to the most credible and objective franchise ranking available, said Franchise Times Editor-in-Chief Laura Michaels.

"The collection of systemwide sales data also provides useful insight into the franchise industry's performance coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic," Michaels said. "Every segment gained ground in 2021, with some getting back to or even surpassing 2019 sales while others still have work to do."

The 10 largest franchised brands gained $45.4 billion in sales in 2021, a 14% increase over the prior year. The top 10 now account for more than $368 billion in annual sales. No. 1 McDonald's put more room between itself and No. 2 7-Eleven, growing sales by more than $19 billion to $112.5 billion. That marked the best dollar amount sales growth across the Top 500 franchises last year.

"Our GreatCare® method for delivering superior care means our owners can successfully operate a home care business at minimal cost while still maintaining a high level of service," Salter said. "Our back-office support offers our franchise owners additional accounting, marketing and operational services that enable them to operate at their most efficient, making a Caring Senior Service franchise one of the best to own, and this is reflected in our appearance on this prestigious list."

About Caring Senior Service

Caring Senior Service is a non-medical home care services company based in San Antonio, Texas. Founded by CEO Jeff Salter in 1991, the company provides assistance to seniors, the disabled population and any adult who may need help with the tasks of everyday living such as bathing, running errands and preparing food. After adding locations throughout Texas in the 1990s, the company extended its reach through franchising in 2002. It now boasts more than 50 locations throughout the U.S. Its non-profit "Close the Gap in Senior Care" began in 2021 to raise awareness of the overlooked and underserved aspects of senior care. This program was launched when Salter rode an electric bike more than 9,000 miles to each Caring Senior Service location nationwide to raise awareness of home modifications needed to avoid fall risks among the senior population. For more information on Caring Senior Service, please visit their website at https://www.caringseniorservice.com/.

About the Franchise Times Top 500

The Franchise Times Top 500 is the only ranking by systemwide sales and units of the largest 500 U.S.-based franchise brands. Published in the October issue and available in a searchable database online, the Franchise Times Top 500 also analyzes industry sectors based on percentage change in sales growth, reports the 10 fastest-growing franchises by four different measures, and includes exclusive news stories about the biggest names in franchising. The rankings and full report, and the searchable online database, are available at www.franchisetimes.com/top-500-2022.

