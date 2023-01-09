Caring Senior Service hires home care and franchising expert as new chief operating officer

Jeff Bevis will use his 20 years' experience in the industry to grow the non-medical home care company's franchising outreach and build its brand

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring Senior Service, a private-duty, non-medical senior home care services company, announced today that it has tapped Jeff Bevis as its new chief operating officer, tasked with expanding the company's franchising opportunities, accelerating its revenue growth and showcasing its proprietary technology.

"I'm excited to return fulltime to the home care industry because I still see it as an evolving industry with so many unsolved challenges," Bevis said. "The industry needs clear, data-driven leaders and I'm convinced my experiences will help Caring Senior Service solve many of the challenges clients, caregivers, team members and business owners face today."

Bevis has more than 30 years of operational experience and more than 20 years' experience building successful brands in the home care industry. He and his son, Devin, founded FirstLight Home Care in 2009 and grew that company into an Inc. 5000 company by its first year of eligibility for the prestigious award. FirstLight made the Inc. 5000 list for a total of six consecutive years.

In November 2020, Bevis parted ways with FirstLight and reopened his consulting practice, working within the healthcare industry mentoring tech, home health and international companies and franchisor projects.

Bevis said he has known Caring Senior Service CEO and founder Jeff Salter and others on the Caring Senior Service's leadership team for many years and connected with them in 2021 as a consultant before taking on the COO role this year.

"Jeff has a wealth of leadership and operational experience in the non-medical home care industry that is valuable to Caring Senior Service," Salter said. "His familiarity in growing home care companies like ours is unparalleled. The skillset Jeff brings to our table is certain to result in our expedited success."

Bevis said Caring Senior Service's infrastructure is solid and its focus on in-home, tablet-based technology is a springboard for growth.

"Our Tendio® Family Portal is revolutionizing how clients, caregivers and families connect and our GreatCare® system provides clear, provable paths for delivering the highest quality of services," Bevis said. "I look forward to helping Caring Senior Service solve the challenges in communication, recruiting, and training and professional development the home care industry faces. I'm thrilled to be back in the home care industry building a brand and creating new growth."

Bevis will head the operations team from Caring Senior Service's national headquarters in San Antonio, Texas.

About Caring Senior Service

Caring Senior Service is a non-medical home care services company based in San Antonio, Texas. Founded by CEO Jeff Salter in 1991, the company provides assistance to seniors, the disabled population and any adult who may need help with the tasks of everyday living such as bathing, running errands and preparing food. After adding locations throughout Texas in the 1990s, the company extended its reach through franchising in 2002. It now boasts more than 50 locations throughout the U.S. Its non-profit "Close the Gap in Senior Care" began in 2021 to raise awareness of the overlooked and underserved aspects of senior care. This program was launched when Salter rode an electric bike more than 9,000 miles to each Caring Senior Service location nationwide to raise awareness of home modifications needed to avoid fall risks among the senior population. For more information on Caring Senior Service, please visit their website at https://www.caringseniorservice.com/.

