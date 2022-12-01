U.S. markets open in 1 hour 59 minutes

Caring Senior Service opens its first Florida location in greater Jacksonville area

·3 min read

The new office will offer seniors with a variety of non-medical personal care services so they can remain at home longer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring Senior Service, a private-duty, non-medical senior home care services company, today announced the grand opening of its new office located at 9850 San Jose Blvd, Suite 3 Jacksonville, Florida. The location marks the first in The Sunshine State.

Caring Senior Service of South Duval County Owner Krunal &quot;Keith&quot; Patel says the new location will offer seniors a variety of non-medical personal care including transportation, meal preparation, light housekeeping and more.
Caring Senior Service of South Duval County Owner Krunal "Keith" Patel says the new location will offer seniors a variety of non-medical personal care including transportation, meal preparation, light housekeeping and more.

Owner Krunal "Keith" Patel said he decided to open the new location after discovering the impact a local office could make on the Jacksonville area and its residents.

"Caring Senior Service makes family the priority," he said. "Their emphasis on keeping the family involved and relieving them of the stresses of daily caregiving on families inspired me to join their team."

Patel said he was impressed with Caring Senior Service's mission to help seniors remain at home and its commitment to providing new technologies to help achieve this goal. Caring Senior Service offers its clients a tablet connected to their proprietary Tendio Family Portal, a secure, cloud-based platform that helps seniors, families and caregivers communicate on every aspect of care.

"Once I realized how many people depend on the services that Caring Senior Service provides, I knew that by joining the company, I could have a big influence on the lives of seniors in my area who want to stay at home as they age," he said.

Caring Senior Service of South Duval County provides seniors and those with disabilities with personal care, transportation, meal preparation, medical reminders, light housekeeping, companionship and more.

"Keith will be a valuable member of the Caring Senior Service family as we expand into Florida," said Caring Senior Service CEO Jeff Salter. "Both his concern for seniors in his area and his commitment to our mission of helping seniors remain heathy, happy and at home will make our first Florida location a resounding success."

The new location can be reached by calling (904) 932-0436 or by visiting https://www.caringseniorservice.com/south-duval-county.

About Caring Senior Service

Caring Senior Service is a non-medical home care services company based in San Antonio, Texas. Founded by CEO Jeff Salter in 1991, the company provides assistance to seniors, the disabled population and any adult who may need help with the tasks of everyday living such as bathing, running errands and preparing food. After adding locations throughout Texas in the 1990s, the company extended its reach through franchising in 2002. It now boasts more than 50 locations throughout the U.S. Its non-profit "Close the Gap in Senior Care" began in 2021 to raise awareness of the overlooked and underserved aspects of senior care. This program was launched when Salter rode an electric bike more than 9,000 miles to each Caring Senior Service location nationwide to raise awareness of home modifications needed to avoid fall risks among the senior population. For more information on Caring Senior Service, please visit their website at https://www.caringseniorservice.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
hripley@ripleypr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caring-senior-service-opens-its-first-florida-location-in-greater-jacksonville-area-301691129.html

SOURCE Caring Senior Service

