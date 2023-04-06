Carisma Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Industry and Investor Conferences in April 2023

PHILADELPHIA, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CARM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative immunotherapies, today announced that the Company will participate at several conferences in April 2023.

Upcoming healthcare industry conferences include:

2023 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Med

Tom Wilton, Chief Business Officer, will give a corporate presentation.

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:45 am CET

Barcelona, Spain

American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023

Carisma will present three data abstracts during the meeting:

Friday, April 14 to Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Orlando, Florida

Upcoming investor conferences include:

Needham 22nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Steven Kelly, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and will give a corporate presentation.

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 12:45 pm EDT

Virtual

Register to view webcast here.

Chardan's 7th Annual Genetic Medicines & Cell Therapy Manufacturing Summit

Steven Kelly, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Klichinsky, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in a fireside chat.

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 11:00 am EDT

Virtual

Register to view webcast here.

A replay of webcasts, when available, will be posted and archived at the Company's Investor Events webpage for a limited time following the event.

About Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing a differentiated and proprietary cell therapy platform focused on engineered macrophages, cells that play a crucial role in both the innate and adaptive immune response. The first applications of the platform, developed in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania, are autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. Carisma is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, please visit www.carismatx.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Carisma's business, strategy, future operations, cash runway, the advancement of Carisma's product candidates and product pipeline, and clinical development of Carisma's product candidates, including expectations regarding timing of initiation and results of clinical trials, and participation by the Company in future healthcare industry and investor conferences. The words ""anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goals," "intend," "may," "might," "outlook," "plan," "project," "potential," "predict," "target," "possible," "will," "would," "could," "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the "Risk Factors" set forth in Exhibit 99.3 to Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 8, 2023, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements that are made in this press release speak as of the date of this press release. Carisma undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by the federal securities laws.

Media Contact:

Julia Stern

(763) 350-5223

jstern@realchemistry.com

Investor Contact:

investors@carismatx.com

