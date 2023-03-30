U.S. markets close in 2 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,040.36
    +12.55 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,737.96
    +20.36 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,989.25
    +63.01 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,766.57
    -5.03 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.11
    +1.14 (+1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,999.20
    +14.70 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    +0.53 (+2.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0904
    +0.0057 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5530
    -0.0130 (-0.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2384
    +0.0072 (+0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4260
    -0.3190 (-0.24%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,224.02
    -69.07 (-0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.42
    -4.82 (-0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,620.43
    +56.16 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.93
    -100.85 (-0.36%)
     

Cariuma sneakers dropped a nostalgic bandana print just in time for summer 2023

Kasey Caminiti, Reviewed
·2 min read
Cariuma sneakers dropped a nostalgic bandana print just in time for summer 2023.
Cariuma sneakers dropped a nostalgic bandana print just in time for summer 2023.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. 

Ready for a throw back? We love Cariuma shoes because they're comfortable, sustainable and really cool. The timeless styles make it easy to wear Cariuma sneakers anywhere, all year long. The brand's latest drop is a nostalgic nod to summer break as a kid, just in time for summer 2023.

Shop Cariuma sneakers

So, what are we wearing? Subscribe to Reviewed’s weekly Style Check newsletter to get the answers from stylish people.

The new iteration of the best-selling Cariuma OCA Low sneaker features a youthful bandana print that will add a vintage-inspired vibe to any look. The canvas shoe is available in men's and women's sizes in four colors: black, off-white, red and blue.

The sneaker's organic cotton canvas is sourced from LWG-certified tanneries, meaning it never comes from deforested areas for cattle farming and is always sourced from suppliers who work to provide environmentally-responsible products. The 100% slip-resistant sole is made of natural rubber that was created with an effort on preserving the health of the tree and bark. Other sustainable design elements include the removable cork-based insole, laces made of recycled plastics and an organic cotton canvas lining.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is available for pre-order: Learn more about the new smartphone here

When we tested Cariuma, our editors loved the brand's sustainable practices, as well as the actual sneakers themselves. "To say that Cariuma sneakers are comfortable would be a serious understatement," explains former shopping editor Amanda Tarlton. "In fact, I’d argue that they are the most comfortable shoes I’ve ever had the pleasure of wearing."

Samsung deal: The Samsung Jet vacuum will make cleaning easy work—get it for $100 off today

For every pair of Cariuma sneakers purchased, the brand will plant ten trees in the Brazilian rainforest. Cariuma is a certified B Corp, meaning the brand has been recognized for its efforts toward sustainability. Cariuma makes its sneakers with sustainably sourced materials, including bamboo, rubber and cork. The brand also states that 65% of its shoes are entirely vegan, a number they hope to continue increasing over the years.

If you're looking for a new summer sneaker, Cariuma is here to help. Be sure to shop now as there's no telling how long inventory will last on this popular new drop.

Shop Cariuma shoes

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Cariuma sneakers: Shop the sustainable sneakers in a new bandana print

Recommended Stories

  • Lulus has stunning prom dresses that won’t break the bank—shop our top 10 picks

    We’ve compiled the top 10 prom dresses to shop from Lulus this year. Shop halter, off-the-shoulder, one-shoulder and more 2023 prom dress styles.

  • Ford in $4.5 billion deal for EV battery materials plant

    The investment is Ford's first in the Southeast Asian country and underscores growing appetite among automakers for raw materials used in producing electric vehicle (EV) batteries, which account for about 40% of a vehicle's sticker price, aiming to cut costs and close the gap on EV market leader Tesla. Indonesia, which has the world's biggest nickel reserves, has been trying to develop downstream industries for the metal, ultimately aiming to produce batteries and electric vehicles. The proposed high-pressure acid leaching (HPAL) plant will be located in Pomalaa in Southeast Sulawesi, where Vale operates a nickel mine.

  • Renewable power generation overtook coal in the US last year

    Renewable power generation was greater than coal in the US last year, but it wasn't the largest electricity source.

  • Here are 3 Integrated Majors Leading the Energy Transition Race

    There are abundant opportunities for energy companies with a footprint in oil and gas resources and the renewable energy space. Three such companies are BP, Shell plc (SHEL) and Equinor ASA (EQNR).

  • Ford Invests in $4.5 Billion Indonesia Facility to Secure Nickel for EV Batteries

    The auto maker says the factory will help it achieve its goal of producing about two million electric vehicles a year.

  • Households face net zero penalty for sticking with gas

    Households are to be penalised if they do not switch away from gas under net zero plans to be unveiled on Thursday.

  • How a major chemical company is moving into the future while reckoning with a dangerous legacy

    Does the world's tech present—and future—require PFAS?

  • Bill Gates Backs Next Big Thing In Tech Award Winner ClearFlame with Second Investment From Breakthrough Energy Ventures

    ClearFlame Engine Technologies, a startup dedicated to reducing carbon and soot emissions by powering heavy-duty engines with clean and renewable fuels, has secured $30 million in Series B funding. Among those making second investments were Breakthrough Energy Ventures, led by renowned entrepreneur Bill Gates, and Mercuria Energy Group, one of the world’s largest privately held energy and commodities companies. Don’t Miss: The Tesla Of Lawn Mowers: Soon Your Cars Won't Be Your Only Self-Driving,

  • A $24 Billion Wave of Climate Losses Faces Meat and Dairy Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Forty of the world’s largest livestock producers may collectively see profits fall by almost $24 billion in 2030 from 2020 levels, as a result of climate change, according to an estimate by a large investor group known as FAIRR.The forecast reduction in profits mainly reflects a jump in feed prices and carbon taxes. The group of 40 companies could see profit margins fall by 7%. Those in North America, including Tyson Foods Inc. and egg producer Cal-Maine Foods Inc., will be among

  • Rising temperatures are pushing India towards the deadly "wet bulb" threshold

    India is moving towards fatal climatic conditions. This year saw the country’s hottest February in 122 years, and it is only likely to get worse.

  • Duke Energy's (DUK) Pisgah Ridge Solar Project Comes Online

    Duke Energy's (DUK) arm, Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, announces the commencement of the Pisgah Ridge Solar project in Texas.

  • More rain, more money: Here's who is benefiting most from California storms

    The recent rains provided a major boost for some small businesses. But for others, it spelled disaster.

  • Shell Splits Up Global Renewable Power Unit in New CEO’s Shakeup

    (Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc is splitting up its global renewable power business as new Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan puts his imprint on the energy giant. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUS Air Force Plans to End Lockheed Hypersonic Weapon ProgramScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostSawan alread

  • Macron unveils plan to save water amid climate change toll

    SAVINES-LE-LAC, France (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron launched a broad plan on Thursday to ensure that France has sovereignty over its water resources, growing increasingly scarce because of climate change, challenging farmers, drying lakes and leaving some households without water running from their faucets. The water problem is urgent, he said, affirming that climate change will deprive France of 30% to 40% of available water by 2050.

  • Long-Awaited Rules for Carbon Offset Market Disappoint Experts

    (Bloomberg) -- A widely touted effort to clean up the embattled carbon-offsets market has been met with disappointment among experts.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUS Air Force Plans to End Lockheed Hypersonic Weapon ProgramScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostThe new guidelines from the Integrit

  • Indonesia Maintains Biodiesel Target Despite Slow Start to B35

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia said the ramp-up toward its latest biodiesel mandate has been slow, but the country will stick to its target of producing fuel using a 35% blend of palm oil this year.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUS Air Force Plans to End Lockheed Hypersonic Weapon ProgramScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32

  • DeSantis Fights for Everglades As He Neglects Climate Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- One night in mid-February, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took the stage at the Breakers in Palm Beach to brag about how much he’d done for the environment.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverMcKinsey Starts Cutting 1,400 Jobs This Week in Restructuring“Protecting Florida’s natural resources has been a

  • Uber adds 14 new cities to its EV rideshare service

    Uber announced today that it’s adding 14 new markets to Comfort Electric, its EV rideshare service. It’s another step forward in the company’s pledge to reduce environmental impact and phase out gas-powered vehicles by 2030.

  • Chairman says Gazprom close to maximum gas supply to China

    BO'AO, China (AP) — Russia's Gazprom is increasing gas supplies to China and expects soon to reach the maximum planned level through a Siberian pipeline, its chairman said Wednesday, highlighting Beijing's importance as his country's top export market in the face of Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. Gazprom is negotiating with China over a possible additional supply project across neighboring Mongolia, Viktor Zubkov said at a government-organized economic forum.

  • Barclays CEO Calls Cutting Emissions ‘Defining’ Issue for Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc Chief Executive Officer C.S. Venkatakrishnan said the shift to a low-carbon economy is one of today’s “defining issues.”Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMcKinsey Starts Eliminating 1,400 Roles This Week in a Rare Round of Job CutsIn his first public remarks since finishing three mon