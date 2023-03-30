Cariuma sneakers dropped a nostalgic bandana print just in time for summer 2023.

Ready for a throw back? We love Cariuma shoes because they're comfortable, sustainable and really cool. The timeless styles make it easy to wear Cariuma sneakers anywhere, all year long. The brand's latest drop is a nostalgic nod to summer break as a kid, just in time for summer 2023.

Shop Cariuma sneakers

The new iteration of the best-selling Cariuma OCA Low sneaker features a youthful bandana print that will add a vintage-inspired vibe to any look. The canvas shoe is available in men's and women's sizes in four colors: black, off-white, red and blue.

The sneaker's organic cotton canvas is sourced from LWG-certified tanneries, meaning it never comes from deforested areas for cattle farming and is always sourced from suppliers who work to provide environmentally-responsible products. The 100% slip-resistant sole is made of natural rubber that was created with an effort on preserving the health of the tree and bark. Other sustainable design elements include the removable cork-based insole, laces made of recycled plastics and an organic cotton canvas lining.

When we tested Cariuma, our editors loved the brand's sustainable practices, as well as the actual sneakers themselves. "To say that Cariuma sneakers are comfortable would be a serious understatement," explains former shopping editor Amanda Tarlton. "In fact, I’d argue that they are the most comfortable shoes I’ve ever had the pleasure of wearing."

For every pair of Cariuma sneakers purchased, the brand will plant ten trees in the Brazilian rainforest. Cariuma is a certified B Corp, meaning the brand has been recognized for its efforts toward sustainability. Cariuma makes its sneakers with sustainably sourced materials, including bamboo, rubber and cork. The brand also states that 65% of its shoes are entirely vegan, a number they hope to continue increasing over the years.

If you're looking for a new summer sneaker, Cariuma is here to help. Be sure to shop now as there's no telling how long inventory will last on this popular new drop.

Shop Cariuma shoes

