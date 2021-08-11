U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

Carl Data Solutions announces Jean Charles Phaneuf as new Director replacing Greg Johnston on the Board and introduces simplified corporate structure

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE: CRL) (FSE: 7C5) (OTC:CDTAF) ("Carl Data Solutions" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-enabled data monitoring, reporting, and modeling applications for municipal and industrial infrastructure customers, today announced that CEO Jean Charles Phaneuf has been appointed to the Board of Directors, replacing Greg Johnston. Johnston remains with the Company as its President and will take on roles in product evangelism, product management advisory and strategic business development.

"The Board wishes to thank Greg for serving as CEO since 2015 and a Director since 2014," said Phaneuf. "He led Carl Data Solutions to a significant inflection point in its corporate development, and also successfully led the delivery of our Fresh Water Data Commons project with Canada's Digital Technology Supercluster earlier this year. That project brought significant intellectual property into the Company. As President, Greg will continue to contribute to Carl Data Solutions playing to his strengths as a product expert in our key markets."

Phaneuf also announced plans for a simplified corporate structure. "We currently have separate operating companies and subsidiaries with siloed management and financial reporting," he said. "We are simplifying and working towards a single operating entity with an associated reporting structure led by our management team. Our objective is faster time to market on new products as well as more rapid progress on business development, sales and revenue results."

Phaneuf was invited into the Company as CEO by Johnston and the Board in January of 2021 after serving as a consultant to Carl Data Solutions for two months evaluating its growth potential. He brings over 25 years of experience with a demonstrated leadership success history in the technology and investment banking industries. He recently graduated from the MIT Sloan School of Management's executive program – Artificial Intelligence: Implications for Business Strategy and also from Ecole Polytechnique of Montreal in Industrial Engineering with a specialization in Innovation Management.

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) company that is a leader in monitoring, reporting, and data modeling applications for municipal and industrial infrastructure customers. The Company provides next-generation collection, storage, and analytics solutions for data-centric organizations. Through its subsidiaries FlowWorks Inc. and Astra Smart Systems Corp., Carl Data Solutions helps customers analyze and model environmental data through a robust end-to-end network of custom sensor arrays combined with SaaS-based monitoring, reporting and predictive modeling applications. Carl Data Solutions works with cloud-based mass storage services and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Machine Learning (ML) analytical tools to provide the scalability required to effectively monitor vast amounts of data collected by its customers. The Company's solutions save customers time and money by aggregating information from any sensor or source to create a real-time data-driven decision support system with deep insights into protecting critical infrastructure and assets. More information can be found at www.CarlSolutions.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Carl Data Solutions, including the expectation of future higher growth. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions upon which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can provide no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Corporation disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Carl Data Solutions Inc.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/11/c3499.html

