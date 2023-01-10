Carl Doyon, General manager, Le Grand Royal Casino (LGRW), "We are excited to unify our online and bricks-and-mortar data using Quick Custom Intelligence's Enterprise Platform."

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Le Grand Royal Casino and Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") jointly announced that the casino near Montreal Canada has begun installing the QCI Platform. The QCI Gaming Platform will unify our online gaming and bricks-and-mortar casino, aligning marketing, player development, and casino operations with a 360-degree view of the casino's data.

QCI Logo (PRNewsfoto/Quick Custom Intelligence)

Carl Doyon, GM of LGRW, stated "We are looking forward to working with the QCI team to truly help our organization streamline all reporting, marketing and host functions between our online and land-based customers. We are looking forward to the QCI custom integration and to having a product that will improve our communication with our loyal customers."

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, stated that "We are very excited to collaborate with Le Grand Royal Casino and their online gaming partner BETGRW to integrate their brick-and-mortar and online casinos into the QCI Platform, giving them a true 360-degree view of a player's worth. Integrating loyalty across multiple resort revenue streams from sportsbooks to table games, golf and hotel, is a core capability of our 5.1 QCI Platform."

ABOUT Le Grand Royal Casino

Le Grand Royal Wolinak is 100% owned by Abenakis of Wôlinak in the city of Becancour, Quebec, Canada. It's one if the very first land-based casinos in North America which has a fully integrated platform from online (BetGRW) to the land based LGRW as customers are able transfers funds between both properties and will soon be able to combine loyalty points. LGRW has officially opened its door on Feb 28, 2022 and has an overwhelming success. LGRW has already over 55,000 clients and BETGRW has almost 15,000 clients. LGRW and BETGRW has paid out over 100 million dollars to its clients.

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 100 casino resorts in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $20 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com.

