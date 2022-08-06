U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,145.19
    -6.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,803.47
    +76.65 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,657.55
    -63.03 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,921.82
    +15.37 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.53
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.40
    -14.50 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    19.86
    -0.26 (-1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0187
    -0.0063 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    +0.1640 (+6.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2071
    -0.0088 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9700
    +1.9540 (+1.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,151.21
    +303.46 (+1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.20
    -2.02 (-0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.74
    -8.32 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,175.87
    +243.67 (+0.87%)
     

Carl Iberger Announces the Creation of a Scholarship Award for Human Resources Employees

Carl Iberger Scholarship
·3 min read

HINGHAM, Mass., Aug. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carl Iberger is proud to announce the creation of a new award for students studying human resources. The $1,000 award will be given to one student each year who demonstrates excellence in the field of human resources. Mr. Iberger created the award in order to help promote innovation and change in the workplace. He believes that HR teams are essential to finding and retaining talent, and he wants to encourage students to focus on improving the employee experience.

Mr. Iberger is an experienced CFO that has been in the field for over 35 years. In his many years, he has had a hand in finance, accounting, and management in different companies. He was even one of the four founders that helped turn a start-up company into a multimillion-dollar diagnostic company.

That is why, he can not stress enough the importance of good education and knowledge in changing workplace dynamics saying, "If we want our businesses to succeed, we need to invest in the people who will make that happen."

He believes that a company’s human capital is its most important asset. Human resources teams are responsible for finding and retaining the talent a business needs to achieve its objectives. From talent acquisition to labor relations, HR teams play a vital role in ensuring that a company has the people it needs to succeed.

He encourages the employees to come forward with unique ideas that can influence the entire industry of business management and HR as he knows firsthand that creative problem solving and out-of-the-box thinking are essential to success in business.

The Carl Iberger Scholarship of $1,000 is a recognition of the important role that HR teams play in businesses of all sizes. It is a tribute to the hard work and dedication of HR professionals everywhere. This award is just one way of showing how much he values the contribution that HR teams make to businesses and society.

He further adds a few lines emphasizing the importance of education that the employees must possess in order to grow as a team and an individual saying "It is essential that we invest in the education of our workforce. By doing so, we ensure that our businesses have the talent they need to succeed."

Mr. Iberger’s commitment to promoting excellence in the field of human resources is evident in his creation of this award. He believes that by supporting HR students, we can help create a more innovative and effective workforce.

He concludes by saying, "The workplace is changing rapidly and the role of HR is evolving along with it. I believe that education can play a vital role in helping people understand and adapt to these changes. With the right knowledge and skills, we can all make a positive impact on the world of work."

About: Carl Iberger is a veteran in the field of accounting and finance, with over 35 years of experience in the industry. He has held many high-level positions throughout his career, including CFO and partner at a diagnostic company. He is known for his ability to forge strong partnerships with CEOs.

CONTACT: Contact Info: Spokesperson: Carl Iberger Website:   https://carlibergerscholarship.com Email: apply@carlibergerscholarship.com


