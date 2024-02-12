Advertisement
Carl Icahn reports near 10% stake in Jetblue

Reuters

(Reuters) -Activist investor Carl Icahn on Monday reported a 9.91% stake in Jetblue Airways Corp, according to a filing.

Shares of JetBlue were up about 17% in extended trading.

Icahn acquired the shares in the belief that they were undervalued and represented an attractive investment opportunity, the filing said.

The activist investor intends to have discussions with members of the management and board of directors regarding the possibility of board representation.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

