Carlisle Companies' (NYSE:CSL) five-year earnings growth trails the solid shareholder returns

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) share price has soared 150% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. And in the last week the share price has popped 5.2%. This could be related to the recent financial results, released less than a week ago -- you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Carlisle Companies investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Carlisle Companies achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 20% per year. That makes the EPS growth particularly close to the yearly share price growth of 20%. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how Carlisle Companies has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Carlisle Companies' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Carlisle Companies, it has a TSR of 167% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Carlisle Companies provided a TSR of 8.4% over the year (including dividends). That's fairly close to the broader market return. We should note here that the five-year TSR is more impressive, at 22% per year. More recently, the share price growth has slowed. But it has to be said the overall picture is one of good long term and short term performance. Arguably that makes Carlisle Companies a stock worth watching. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Carlisle Companies better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Carlisle Companies you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

