Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG (VTX:GAV) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

It looks like Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG (VTX:GAV) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Carlo Gavazzi Holding's shares before the 27th of July in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 31st of July.

The company's upcoming dividend is CHF12.00 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of CHF12.00 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Carlo Gavazzi Holding has a trailing yield of 3.2% on the current share price of CHF375. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Carlo Gavazzi Holding can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Carlo Gavazzi Holding's payout ratio is modest, at just 30% of profit. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 79% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's positive to see that Carlo Gavazzi Holding's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Carlo Gavazzi Holding's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 27% per annum for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Carlo Gavazzi Holding has lifted its dividend by approximately 1.8% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Carlo Gavazzi Holding is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Carlo Gavazzi Holding? From a dividend perspective, we're encouraged to see that earnings per share have been growing, the company is paying out less than half of its earnings, and a bit over half its free cash flow. Carlo Gavazzi Holding looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

So while Carlo Gavazzi Holding looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Carlo Gavazzi Holding (1 is concerning!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

