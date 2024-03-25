Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG's (VTX:GAV) Recent Stock Performance Looks Decent- Can Strong Fundamentals Be the Reason?

Most readers would already know that Carlo Gavazzi Holding's (VTX:GAV) stock increased by 1.9% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Carlo Gavazzi Holding's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Carlo Gavazzi Holding is:

20% = CHF27m ÷ CHF133m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every CHF1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CHF0.20 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Carlo Gavazzi Holding's Earnings Growth And 20% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Carlo Gavazzi Holding has a significantly high ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 20% the company's ROE is pretty decent. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the impressive five year 30% net income growth seen by Carlo Gavazzi Holding was probably achieved as a result of the high ROE.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Carlo Gavazzi Holding's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 20% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Carlo Gavazzi Holding is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Carlo Gavazzi Holding Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Carlo Gavazzi Holding has a three-year median payout ratio of 37% (where it is retaining 63% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Carlo Gavazzi Holding is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Besides, Carlo Gavazzi Holding has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 39% of its profits over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that Carlo Gavazzi Holding's future ROE will drop to 14% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Carlo Gavazzi Holding's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. Our risks dashboard will have the 1 risk we have identified for Carlo Gavazzi Holding.

