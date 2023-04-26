Is Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG's (VTX:GAV) Stock's Recent Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Most readers would already know that Carlo Gavazzi Holding's (VTX:GAV) stock increased by 4.6% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Carlo Gavazzi Holding's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Carlo Gavazzi Holding is:

21% = CHF25m ÷ CHF118m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every CHF1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CHF0.21 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Carlo Gavazzi Holding's Earnings Growth And 21% ROE

First thing first, we like that Carlo Gavazzi Holding has an impressive ROE. Further, even comparing with the industry average if 17%, the company's ROE is quite respectable. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the impressive five year 23% net income growth seen by Carlo Gavazzi Holding was probably achieved as a result of the high ROE.

As a next step, we compared Carlo Gavazzi Holding's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 23% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Carlo Gavazzi Holding fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Carlo Gavazzi Holding Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Carlo Gavazzi Holding has a three-year median payout ratio of 42% (where it is retaining 58% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. So it seems that Carlo Gavazzi Holding is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, Carlo Gavazzi Holding has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 44%. Regardless, Carlo Gavazzi Holding's ROE is speculated to decline to 15% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Carlo Gavazzi Holding's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Carlo Gavazzi Holding by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

