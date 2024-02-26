Carlo Rino Group Berhad (KLSE:CRG) Ticks All The Boxes When It Comes To Earnings Growth

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Carlo Rino Group Berhad (KLSE:CRG). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Carlo Rino Group Berhad's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Carlo Rino Group Berhad has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Carlo Rino Group Berhad has grown its trailing twelve month EPS from RM0.028 to RM0.03, in the last year. That's a fair increase of 7.3%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Carlo Rino Group Berhad maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 12% to RM114m. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Carlo Rino Group Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM173m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Carlo Rino Group Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Carlo Rino Group Berhad shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold RM60m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. That amounts to 35% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Does Carlo Rino Group Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for Carlo Rino Group Berhad is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Carlo Rino Group Berhad , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

