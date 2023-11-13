Carlo Rino Group Berhad's (KLSE:CRG) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 6.4% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Carlo Rino Group Berhad (KLSE:CRG). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Carlo Rino Group Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Carlo Rino Group Berhad is:

24% = RM24m ÷ RM100m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.24 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Carlo Rino Group Berhad's Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

First thing first, we like that Carlo Rino Group Berhad has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 14% the company's ROE is quite impressive. As a result, Carlo Rino Group Berhad's exceptional 49% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Carlo Rino Group Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 14% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Carlo Rino Group Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Carlo Rino Group Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Carlo Rino Group Berhad's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 39%, meaning the company retains 61% of its income. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Carlo Rino Group Berhad is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, Carlo Rino Group Berhad has been paying dividends over a period of four years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Carlo Rino Group Berhad's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Carlo Rino Group Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

