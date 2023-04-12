Do Carlo Rino Group Berhad's (KLSE:CRG) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Carlo Rino Group Berhad (KLSE:CRG). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Carlo Rino Group Berhad's Improving Profits

Strong earnings per share (EPS) results are an indicator of a company achieving solid profits, which investors look upon favourably and so the share price tends to reflect great EPS performance. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. Commendations have to be given in seeing that Carlo Rino Group Berhad grew its EPS from RM0.0063 to RM0.035, in one short year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement. Could this be a sign that the business has reached an inflection point?

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The good news is that Carlo Rino Group Berhad is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 18.6 percentage points to 30%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Carlo Rino Group Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM157m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Carlo Rino Group Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So we're pleased to report that Carlo Rino Group Berhad insiders own a meaningful share of the business. Owning 42% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. Although, with Carlo Rino Group Berhad being valued at RM157m, this is a small company we're talking about. So despite a large proportional holding, insiders only have RM65m worth of stock. That might not be a huge sum but it should be enough to keep insiders motivated!

Is Carlo Rino Group Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Carlo Rino Group Berhad's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Carlo Rino Group Berhad for a spot on your watchlist. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Carlo Rino Group Berhad that you should be aware of.

Although Carlo Rino Group Berhad certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

