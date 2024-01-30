Carlos Ortega named executive director of Downtown Springfield, Inc.

Carlos Ortega

Carlos Ortega has been named the new executive director of Downtown Springfield, Inc. effective Feb. 1.

Ortega had been the executive director of Elevate CCIC, Inc., in Mattoon, which is two hours east of Springfield. He previously worked for the Illinois State Senate.

Kayla Graven stepped down from DSI's top spot on Nov. 24. She is now the operations coordinator for the city's Office of Planning and Economic Development.

Homicides down in Springfield for third consecutive year

Graven, a former assistant director at DSI, was promoted to executive director in July 2021.

Former board member Jean Bruner-Jachino had been working in a temporary leadership role while a search was conducted for an executive director.

Ortega was a Peace Corps volunteer in Namibia and Kenya.

He was a Peace Corps Fellow at Western Illinois University, where he earned his master's degree in public administration. While at Western Illinois, he served as a graduate assistant for the Small Business Development Center (SBDC).

"It is an honor returning to my hometown as the executive director of DSI,” Ortega said in a news release issued by DSI. “I look forward to making a positive impact on the lives of our citizens, small businesses and community organizations that have called or will call Springfield home.

“I am eager to bring the lessons I've learned throughout my journey and turn them intoopportunities for growth and prosperity. I look to grow the community and support the development and inclusion of anyone wanting to make Springfield a better place to live."

DSI is the downtown business association and a nationally accredited Main Street organization.

Elevate CCIC is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs in east central Illinois.

This story will be updated.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788; sspearie@sj-r.com; X, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Carlos Ortega is the new head of Downtown Springfield Inc.