If you're craving something cheesy, Carl's Jr. is giving away free Western Bacon Cheeseburgers the day after the Super Bowl, the company announced Thursday.

Carl's Jr. will celebrate Free Burger Day by giving away free Western Bacon Cheeseburgers to their rewards members on Monday, Feb. 12.

"Whether you are sad football season is coming to an end, or you celebrated a little too hard the night before, we want you to have a burger on us," Jennifer Tate, chief marketing officer at Carl's Jr. parent company CKE Restaurants, said in a statement.

What do I have to do to get the free burger?

To receive your free burger from Carl's Jr. on Feb. 12, download their Carl's Jr. app and join the My Rewards program. Upon completing your profile, you can order in-store via the app or present the offer. No purchase is necessary.

For every dollar spent at Carl's Jr. online and in the restaurant, the company says members earn stars with the rewards program that can be redeemed for free food.

Is this promotion at all Carl's Jr restaurants?

Participating Carl's Jr. locations will offer guests a free Western Bacon Cheeseburger while supplies last. You can check your app to find out if a nearby Carl's Jr. restaurant is taking part in the promotion.

The restaurant mentioned that although the burger is free, the tax amount is not included.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Free burger Day: Carl's Jr. to give away Western Bacon Cheeseburgers