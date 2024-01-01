Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad's (KLSE:CARLSBG) top owners are public companies with 51% stake, while 30% is held by individual investors

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by public companies in Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The largest shareholder of the company is Carlsberg A/S with a 51% stake

Institutions own 17% of Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad

If you want to know who really controls Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:CARLSBG), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 51% to be precise, is public companies. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And individual investors on the other hand have a 30% ownership in the company.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad.

KLSE:CARLSBG Ownership Breakdown January 1st 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

KLSE:CARLSBG Earnings and Revenue Growth January 1st 2024

Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Carlsberg A/S is the largest shareholder with 51% of shares outstanding. With such a huge stake in the ownership, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 3.5% and 2.3%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth RM74m. Most would see this as a real positive. Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 30% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 51% of Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

