U.S. markets open in 4 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,854.50
    +13.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,032.00
    +160.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,454.00
    +8.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,820.30
    +10.40 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.13
    +0.22 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.50
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    19.42
    -0.07 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0070
    -0.0016 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.39
    -1.07 (-3.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1601
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.7790
    -0.5810 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,727.32
    +392.22 (+1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.59
    +15.00 (+3.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,079.63
    +23.56 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

Carlsberg CEO says inflation could hit beer sales in 2023

1
·1 min read
Taps for Carlsberg beer are seen in a bar in Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg has seen little evidence of rising inflation hitting beer sales, but that could change going into 2023 as brewers continue to raise prices, Chief Executive Cees 't Hart said on Thursday.

"So far we have seen very little evidence of any consumer impact of rising inflation," Hart said on a conference call following a quarterly trading statement published on Wednesday.

"But as inflation continues to increase and brewers raise prices again in the second half of this year and beginning of 2023, we see a bigger risk ahead of downtrading and lower volumes," he said.

Anheuser-Busch InBev and Carlsberg, the world's largest and third-largest brewers, respectively, have raised full-year profit outlook this week.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Mike Harrison)

Recommended Stories

  • US Goods-Trade Deficit Widens for the First Time Since March

    (Bloomberg) -- The US merchandise-trade deficit widened in September for the first time in six months as imports grew and some exports plunged.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes a Surprise TurnHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowThe shortfall widened 5.7% to $92.2 billion last month, Commerce Department data showed Wednesday.

  • Major Earnings Reports Will Determine What This Market Does Next

    The response to the MSFT and GOOGL reports will tell us quite a bit about the market's overall health.

  • Google to update legal compliance following lost criminal crypto exchange data

    Google agreed to improve its legal compliance process in a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice after failing to produce data on the now-defunct crypto exchange BTC-e in 2016.

  • China's Huawei slows its long decline under U.S. sanctions as revenues improve

    China's Huawei Technologies reported modest revenue growth for a second quarter on Thursday, citing steady growth in its ICT infrastructure business as it finds its footing after U.S. sanctions knocked its once mighty handset business. Huawei posted revenue of 445.8 billion yuan ($62.03 billion)for the first three quarters, 10 billion yuan less than it saw in the same period a year earlier, the company said on Thursday. "The decline in our device business continued to slow down, and our ICT infrastructure business maintained steady growth."

  • Samsung boss Jay Y. Lee to build on late father's legacy

    As Samsung Electronics' de facto leader Jay Y. Lee steps up as chairman, daunting tasks await the executive seeking to build on the work of his father, who turned a copycat appliance maker into the world's biggest chip and smartphone manufacturer. Samsung said on Thursday its board of directors appointed Lee as executive chairman, a symbolic move confirming that South Korea's most valuable company will be officially run by the third generation of its founding family. The appointment follows his release from jail last year for bribery convictions, of which he has since been pardoned, allowing him to formally assume the leadership role he has held since his father, the late patriarch and Samsung Group chairman Lee Kun-hee, was hospitalised in 2014.

  • Gaming and NFTs will drive Web3 growth: Crypto.com COO

    The future of the burgeoning Web3 sector will be gaming and non-fungible tokens, said Eric Anziani of global digital asset exchange Crypto.com.

  • Rouble gains as central bank set to end rate-cutting cycle

    After two weeks of gains that have added more than 10% to the local stock market, Russian stocks advanced slightly on Thursday morning. The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.2% to 1,091.1 points.

  • Factbox-Credit Suisse's strategic overhaul at a glance

    Battered by years of scandals and losses, Credit Suisse plans to raise capital, cut thousands of jobs and spin off its investment bank. The bank plans to raise 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.06 billion) to strengthen its balance sheet. Part of this will come via an issue of new shares to investors, including Saudi National Bank, which has said it will invest up to 1.5 billion francs for a stake of up to 9.9%.

  • Mobileye stock jumps following its IPO

    Shares of Mobileye are surging in the company's trading debut.&nbsp;

  • Stocks Slip as Traders Assess Earnings, Await ECB: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks slipped and US futures pared gains as traders digested a flurry of major earnings and prepared for another jumbo European Central Bank rate hike later Thursday.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineThe Stoxx Europe 600 Index edged lower, with Credit Suiss

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Set for Key Speech After Nuclear Exercises

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to make a major appearance at the annual Valdai discussion club Thursday, a day after overseeing scheduled nuclear exercises that tested a “massive” retaliatory strike.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineKsenia Sobchak,

  • Tesla under criminal investigation by DOJ over autopilot accidents

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs reports on the DOJ probe investigating Tesla's autopilot feature following numerous accidennts.

  • Tesla’s Lithium Supply Talks Collapse With Australian Miner Core

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s efforts to agree a lithium supply pact with Australian miner Core Lithium Ltd. fell through after months of negotiations against a backdrop of rocketing prices.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineA deadline for concluding the terms of a four-year

  • Depleting strategic oil reserves could prove ‘painful in the months to come’: Saudi energy minister

    Without naming the U.S., Saudi Arabia's energy minister says the depletion of emergency crude reserves could become “painful in the months to come.”

  • AB InBev raises 2022 outlook as beer sales accelerate

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday as beer sales accelerated, and also raised its 2022 outlook to the top-end of its previous forecast range. AB InBev, the maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois, sold 3.7% more beer and other drinks during July-Sept, a growth rate faster than that seen in the first or second quarters, with strong expansion in Mexico and South Africa. "We continue to see strong consumer demand for our portfolio and a resilient beer category as we navigate the dynamic operating environment," Chief Executive Michel Doukeris said in a statement.

  • Australia's Lynas Q1 revenue jumps on strong rare earths demand

    Global demand for minerals used to power electric-vehicle motors has continued to surge amid a global push to reduce carbon emissions from fossil-fuel powered vehicles, benefiting miners such as Lynas. Rare earths minerals are also used in a wide variety of goods such as iPhones and military equipment. The world's largest producer of rare earths outside China said revenue rose to A$163.8 million ($106.34 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, compared with A$121.6 million a year ago and a Barrenjoey estimate of A$146 million.

  • Exxon strikes oil again in Guyana with two new discoveries

    Exxon did not disclose how much crude oil or gas it estimates the new discoveries to contain. The about 11 billion barrels of recoverable oil discovered prior to Wednesday's finds, should make the country a global oil power in the coming years, Rystad says.

  • Southeast Asia Digital Economy Slows as People Curb Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- Growth in Southeast Asia’s internet economy is slowing after years of expansion, showing that even emerging digital markets aren’t immune to economic headwinds.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineOnline spending in the region will rise about 20% this year to $

  • Stocks: 3 hot tickers on Yahoo Finance that are not Alphabet, Microsoft, or Spotify

    Earnings season madness is in full swing.

  • Oil Stocks Are Increasingly Disconnected From Prices

    Despite the wild price swings in oil this month, oil stocks have netted investors strong returns in the same period, and there’s more to come