Carlsberg selects Kinaxis to Harmonize Planning Across its Global Companies

·3 min read
  • KXSCF

Leveraging Kinaxis' concurrent planning platform, the multinational brewer will digitally transform its supply chain capability

OTTAWA, ON, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, has been selected by Carlsberg to create a harmonized planning process, and improve its commercial agility.

Carlsberg Group is an international brewer based in Copenhagen, Denmark, offering a portfolio of beer and other beverage brands. The company recognized the need for end-to-end planning across its supply chain. By selecting Kinaxis' RapidResponse® concurrent planning platform, Carlsberg will have the ability to remove disparate systems and spreadsheets and gain more valuable insight, remove risks, and improve fast decision making into its supply chain to better serve its customers.

"We chose Kinaxis because we wanted a solution that was going to be able to deliver flexibility and agility," said Andrea Takacs, VP of Customer Supply Chain at Carlsberg. "The RapidResponse platform gives us the ability to leverage the accuracy of a digital platform while empowering our planners by removing repetitive and manual tasks to let them focus their skills on improving operations and customer service."

Carlsberg will leverage the Kinaxis RapidResponse suite of applications to increase accuracy within demand planning and inventory management across all of its markets and the agility to adapt to distribution in real time. Carlsberg will also work with a Kinaxis System Integrator to enhance value by identifying actionable insights.

"Through working with consumer product businesses, we've learned that everybody benefits from a supply chain that removes silos and drives end-to-end transparency. Planners become more agile and accurate, and customers become confident that their favourite products will be there when they want them," said John Sicard, CEO at Kinaxis. "We are pleased to welcome Carlsberg to our growing consumer products community."

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments may differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements. Risk factors that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Kinaxis to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the public documents filed by Kinaxis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

SOURCE Kinaxis Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/23/c2764.html

