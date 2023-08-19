Carlton Investments (ASX:CIN) Is Increasing Its Dividend To A$0.60

The board of Carlton Investments Ltd. (ASX:CIN) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of A$0.60 on the 18th of September, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 3.7%.

Carlton Investments' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Carlton Investments was paying out 71% of earnings and more than 75% of free cash flows. This indicates that the company is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business, but we don't think that there are necessarily signs that the dividend might be unsustainable.

Looking forward, could fall by 2.1% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 78% in the next 12 months which is on the higher end of the range we would say is sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$0.84 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of A$1.09. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.6% per annum over that time. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

Carlton Investments May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's not great to see that Carlton Investments' earnings per share has fallen at approximately 2.1% per year over the past five years. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Carlton Investments will make a great income stock. The company hasn't been paying a very consistent dividend over time, despite only paying out a small portion of earnings. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

