Carlucci to Hospital Administrators: Buyers Beware on Quality Control Management Systems

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / Former New York State Senator David Carlucci is warning hospital administrators across the country about potential vulnerabilities in medical quality control management systems currently being used in U.S. hospitals and pathology laboratories.

"We have come a long way in healthcare in recent decades, largely due to improved quality management practices in hospitals and labs," Mr. Carlucci said. "But it's vitally important that administrators routinely check their systems for vulnerabilities. When it comes to these software products, it's buyer beware."

Quality management software in hospitals and pathology labs is ostensibly designed to protect healthcare data integrity and to ensure that best practices are used when treating patients. It guides everything that happens in hospitals and clinics, from screwing in lightbulbs to open-heart surgeries to ensuring that the most up-to-date Covid-19 treatment protocols are implemented. But Mr. Carlucci warns that not all products on the market properly protect data.

"Every hospital and laboratory wants what's best for its patients," Mr. Carlucci continued, "and that should include safeguards in quality management software. With that in mind, I urge every healthcare administrator to run a forensic check of its systems now to ensure that data is being preserved with absolute integrity."

More than 250,000 Americans die each year from medical errors, according to a 2016 - pre-Covid-19 - Johns Hopkins University study, Mr. Carlucci noted, and medical errors and negligence are the third leading cause of death in America.

