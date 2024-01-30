Carlyle CEO Says Talk About ‘Shadow Banking’ Risk Is Exaggerated

(Bloomberg) -- Concerns about systemic risk in the market for private credit are overblown, Carlyle Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer Harvey Schwartz said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Carlyle doesn’t have the levels of leverage, interconnectivity and concentration that create “real problematic risk” in the private credit market, Schwartz said Tuesday in an interview with Bloomberg at the iConnections Global Alts conference in Miami Beach.

“I think some of this discussion about shadow banking is just a bit exaggerated and misunderstood,” he said.

Private equity firms are looking beyond their traditional buyout strategies after deals slowed last year amid elevated interest rates and economic uncertainty. Private credit has been a bright spot, with firms such as Carlyle, rather than banks, increasingly facilitating debt for companies.

That’s drawn the attention of regulators. The Bank of England is studying the potential for systemic risk in the $1.6 trillion market.

Still, Schwartz said “the headlines are disproportionate to the reality.” Private credit is “one of the many significant growth areas for us,” he added.

Even as credit shows promise, Carlyle has been stung by the dealmaking slump. The alternative asset manager reported a 43% drop in distributable earnings in the third quarter last year from a year earlier, as it cashed out of fewer deals than in past quarters.

Any move by the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates could make deals more attractive.

“I know there’s sort of a general market desire for, like, six or eight cuts,” Schwartz said Tuesday. “I think that’s a bad wish. I think the cost of capital normalizing — if we can navigate this and have modest cuts — I think it would be really good.”

Story continues

Carlyle will report fourth-quarter earnings Feb. 7.

--With assistance from Anna J Kaiser.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.