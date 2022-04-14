U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.23
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.08
    -20.52 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    +18.04 (+0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    +2.29 (+2.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    -7.60 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    -0.18 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0832
    -0.0064 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3076
    -0.0041 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.8680
    +0.1800 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,901.08
    -1,319.91 (-3.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    933.84
    -6.80 (-0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +39.72 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Investor Conference Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TCG BDC, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CGBD
  • CG
TCG BDC, Inc.
TCG BDC, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (“Carlyle Secured Lending”, formerly known as TCG BDC, Inc.) (NASDAQ: CGBD) will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 to announce its first quarter 2022 financial results. A news release containing the quarterly results will be issued after market close on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The conference call and webcast will be available on the Carlyle Secured Lending website at carlylesecuredlending.com.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing +1 (866) 394-4623 (U.S.) or +1 (409) 350-3158 (international) and referencing "Carlyle Secured Lending Financial Results Call." The conference call will be webcast simultaneously via a link on Carlyle Secured Lending’s website and an archived replay of the webcast also will be available on the website soon after the live conference call.

About Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is publicly traded (NASDAQ: CGBD) business development company (“BDC”) which began investing in 2013. The Company focuses on providing directly originated, financing solutions across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured lending to middle-market companies primarily located in the United States. Carlyle Secured Lending is externally managed by Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management L.L.C., an SEC-registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of Carlyle.

Web: carlylesecuredlending.com

About Carlyle

Carlyle (“Carlyle,” or the “Adviser”) (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Global Investment Solutions. With $301 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2021, Carlyle’s purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs nearly 1,850 people in 26 offices across five continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow Carlyle on Twitter @OneCarlyle.

Contacts:

Investors:

Media:

Tom Hennigan

Kristen Greco

+1-212-813-4900

+1-212-813-4763

publicinvestor@carlylesecuredlending.com

kristen.greco@carlyle.com


Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Update: Russian Warship Sinks After Reported Missile Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- The Russian missile cruiser Moskva sank as it was being towed back to port, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said, according to Russian news agencies. Ukraine’s armed forces said the flagship of Moscow’s Black Sea fleet had been hit by missiles. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseUkraine Update: Ru

  • Peloton Stock Halted, Tumbles After Surprise U.S. Membership Price Hike

    Peloton will boost the price of its all-access membership for U.S. customers to $44 starting on June 1.

  • Three reasons why Twitter will reject Elon Musk’s buyout offer, according to an analyst

    Jefferies Equity Research Analyst Brent Thill joins Yahoo Finance Live to provide his three reasons for why Twitter will reject Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s $41.3 billion buyout offer.

  • Why Sundial Growers Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of Canadian cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) tanked today after the company released a new Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing yesterday. Sundial shares were down 7.9% at 10:47 a.m. ET on Thursday. Sundial was originally scheduled to release its fourth-quarter earnings and 2021 annual report on March 29.

  • Why Snowflake Plunged Today

    Snowflake was maintained at a buy rating by an analyst on Thursday, but that analyst also lowered his price target. Additionally, Thursday marked a big stock market options expiration day, which are often volatile days that see traders trying to push stocks around. It's hard to pinpoint an exact reason; retail sales actually came in slightly lower than expected and jobless claims came in slightly higher than expected today (though still at historically low levels), which are signs of a slight cooling in the economy.

  • Bank earnings: Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley report quarterly results

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung and Jared Blikre discuss quarterly earnings for Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs.

  • Twitter responds to Elon Musk’s offer to buy entire company

    Twitter has responded to Elon Musk’s offer to buy the whole company. “Twitter, Inc today confirmed it has received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Elon Musk to acquire all of the Company’s outstanding common stock for $54.20 per share in cash,” it said in the release. “The Twitter Board of Directors will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all Twitter stockholders.”

  • TSMC stock slides despite chipmaker raising revenue guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discuss first quarter earnings for chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor.

  • Why Are Nio Shares Dropping Today?

    Investors aren't putting much consideration into the end of a COVID-19-related production delay.

  • My Top Defense Stock to Buy Right Now

    A recovering commercial aviation industry and a robust defense business make this aviation and defense giant a buy.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Offer Massive Potential Gains

    Everyone is in the investing game to see strong returns - the bigger, the better. However, the prospect of pocketing huge gains usually comes with a caveat; the potential for higher returns is accompanied by added risk, that is just the natural order of things. For those wishing to venture onto risker paths, penny stocks are one route to go down. These are usually considered equities selling for less than $5, and as such, any small share gains can result in outsized returns. That said, there is

  • Why Rite Aid Stock Is Rebounding Today

    Shares of Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) had plunged 49% as of the market close on Wednesday. Investors cheered Rite Aid's fourth-quarter update, which was announced before the market opened. Rite Aid reported fourth-quarter revenue of $6.07 billion, up 2.5% year over year.

  • Is Amazon Stock A Buy Now That It Plans A 20-For-1 Split And Buyback?

    Is Amazon stock a buy now that it announced a 20-for-1 stock split, its first in more than 20 years, along with a $10 billion stock buyback plan?

  • 3 Reasons to Consider the Invesco QQQ ETF for Your Portfolio, and 1 Reason Not to

    The Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ: QQQ) is an index fund that mirrors the Nasdaq-100 index, which consists of the 100 largest U.S. and international nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market cap. Here are three reasons you should consider investing in the Invesco QQQ ETF and one reason you shouldn't. The QQQ mirrors the Nasdaq-100, which means it's technology-weighted, giving insight into how the technology sector is performing as a whole.

  • 10 Favorite Stocks of Dan Loeb’s Third Point

    In this article, we discuss 10 favorite stocks of Dan Loeb’s Third Point. If you want to see the billionaire’s top 5 portfolio holdings, check out 5 Favorite Stocks of Dan Loeb’s Third Point. Dan Loeb is a billionaire American investor and hedge fund manager who founded Third Point in 1995. Third Point is a […]

  • Can Elon Musk Buy Twitter?

    The eccentricity that helped make him a billionaire could now be a liability in the eyes of Twitter’s board and the financial backers he’ll need. Mr. Musk admitted at a TED Talk Thursday that he’s not sure he’ll actually pull it off, though he said he has “sufficient assets.” Mr. Musk is worth an estimated $250 billion or more, but is cash poor, with nearly all his wealth tied up in shares of Tesla and SpaceX, his privately held rocket company.

  • Better Buy: AGNC Investment vs. Annaly Capital

    The current environment has been downright awful for mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs). The two biggest mortgage REITs are Annaly Capital (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC). The mortgage REIT sector has struggled this year as the Fed prepares to reverse the extraordinary measures it took to stimulate the economy in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Elon Musk Needs ‘Massive Loan’ or Big Tesla Stock Sale to Buy Twitter

    (Bloomberg) -- Even for the world’s richest person, $43 billion is a steep price.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseUkraine Update: Russian Warship Sinks After Reported Missile HitHere’s The Message Elon Musk Sent to Make His $43 Billion Twitter OfferElon Musk’s proposed all-cash offer to buy Twitter Inc. repre

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Stock splits don't change a corporation's prospects. In other words, a recent stock split does not constitute a particularly good reason to invest in a business. Here's why, stock split or not, both of these tech giants are worth holding for a very long time.

  • Elon Musk offering to buy Twitter is ‘a significant premium’ to the company: Analyst

    AB Bernstein Senior Analyst Mark Shmulik joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Twitter's outlook amid Tesla CEO Elon Musk offering to buy the platform, what shareholders should be aware of, and the social media space.