Carmaker Audi's Mexico union workers strike over contract disagreements

Members of the Independent Workers' Union of Audi Mexico go on strike, in Puebla

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Union workers at carmaker Audi's Mexico unit launched a strike on Wednesday after failing to reach an agreement with the company over a new collective contract, the company's union leader told reporters.

Approximately 1,000 workers were protesting outside of Audi's plant in the central state of Puebla, while shouting "we are workers, not beggars."

"We are going to continue negotiating and will bring agreements to consultation only when we consider they really dignify workers," union leader Cesar Orta said in the middle of the demonstration.

Audi, a unit of Volkswagen, employs 5,000 workers in the plant, according to company data.

Workers are seeking a double digit percentage wage increase, according to Orta.

A spokesperson for Audi's Mexico unit said the company would soon comment on the matter.

"I hope the company will be able to listen to the voice of the workers so that this dispute can be resolved as soon as possible," Orta said.

Last year, the carmaker and the Independent Union of Audi Mexico Workers (SITAUDI) agreed to a 9.4% salary raise, one of the highest automaker wage hikes in Mexico in recent years.

