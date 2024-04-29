Carmakers need to be tech-savvy to get an edge in China’s EV market
Cutting prices no longer gets you very far in China’s electric car market. BYD’s sticker price of $11,000 for its lower-end electric vehicle
Tesla jumped after reportedly winning tentative approval to introduce Full Self-Driving (FSD) in China after Elon Musk made a surprise visit Sunday.
A month after a higher state minimum wage for fast-food workers went into effect, consumers picking up burgers and burritos at chains in the Golden State grapple with prices rising at a faster clip than in other states.
(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk's quick visit to China paid immediate dividends, with Tesla Inc. clearing two key hurdles to introduce its driver-assistance system to the world's biggest auto market.
BEIJING (Reuters) -Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrived in Beijing on Sunday on an unannounced visit, where he was expected to discuss the rollout of Full Self-Driving (FSD) software and permission to transfer data overseas, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Chinese state media reported that he met Premier Li Qiang in Beijing but did not say what they discussed. Musk posted a photo of himself with Li on his social media platform X, saying "Honored to meet with Premier Li Qiang."
Although Berkshire Hathaway's $373 billion portfolio contains 45 stocks and two index funds, not all of the Oracle of Omaha's holdings are equal.
Tentative approval for the software feature follows Musk’s surprise visit to Beijing and marks a crucial victory in his push to reignite Tesla’s growth.
Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk met with a top government leader in the Chinese capital Sunday, just as the nation's carmakers are showing off their latest electric vehicle models at the Beijing auto show. Chinese Premier Li Qiang told Musk that he hopes the U.S. will work more with China on “win-win” cooperation, citing Tesla's operations in China as a successful example of economic cooperation, China's state broadcaster CCTV said on its main evening news program.
(Bloomberg) -- Copper's surge to $10,000 a ton just days after the bombshell news that BHP Group is trying to buy Anglo American Plc is highlighting a core disconnect at the heart of the industry: miners just aren't building enough mines.
The number probably isn't anywhere near what you think it is.
(Bloomberg) -- BHP Group is considering making an improved proposal for Anglo American PLC after its $39 billion initial offer was rejected by the London-listed miner, according to people familiar with the matter.