U.S. markets close in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,277.59
    +3.55 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,895.80
    -84.52 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,969.65
    +31.53 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,990.81
    +3.49 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.25
    +3.14 (+3.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.60
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    19.47
    -0.27 (-1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0086
    -0.0094 (-0.93%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8800
    -0.0130 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1929
    -0.0122 (-1.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8920
    +0.8020 (+0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,342.77
    -81.03 (-0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    557.14
    -0.59 (-0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.85
    +26.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,942.14
    -280.63 (-0.96%)
     

CarMax Announces Hiring Events for Automotive Technicians and Service Professionals on August 25

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CarMax
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • KMX
    Watchlist

Company To Host Hiring Events in 15 Cities

CarMax Auto Tech - 1

CarMax announces plans to hold hiring events for automotive technicians in 15 cities on August 25.
CarMax announces plans to hold hiring events for automotive technicians in 15 cities on August 25.

CarMax Auto Tech - 2

CarMax announces plans to hold hiring events for automotive technicians in 15 cities on August 25.
CarMax announces plans to hold hiring events for automotive technicians in 15 cities on August 25.

RICHMOND, VA, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX), the nation's largest retailer of used cars, announces plans to hold hiring events for automotive technicians and service professionals in 15 cities across the country on Thursday, August 25 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. local time. The company will be interviewing candidates for a variety of positions, including technicians, detailers, painters, supply associates, and more.

There will be job opportunities for both new and seasoned automotive professionals, with potential for jobs to be offered on-the-spot. Some positions will also offer sign-on bonuses of up to $5,000. Additionally, every candidate that RSVPs for a hiring event and applies for a technician position on the careers site will be entered into a drawing for a $300 gift card to an auto parts retailer. There will be one drawing per store following the event.

CarMax is the largest buyer and seller of used cars in the United States and the company’s highly trained technicians and automotive service associates primarily work on reconditioning vehicles and preparing them for sale. Technicians at CarMax earn $19-$53 per hour, which varies by location and experience, and find value in the company’s award-winning training program, strong opportunities to grow long-term careers, reimbursement programs for ASE certifications, and free or discounted tools.

“CarMax leads the industry in providing an innovative and world-class experience for used car buyers and it’s our people who are central to our success,” said vice president of regional service operations, Tyrone Payton. “We’re excited to welcome new automotive talent to join our team and experience first-hand what makes CarMax a great place to work.”

The following CarMax locations will be hosting hiring events on August 25. Interested candidates can visit carmaxautotech.com for more information and to RSVP.

  1. Cleveland, OH – Cleveland East CarMax at 4900 Pointe Parkway, Warrensville Heights, OH

  2. Columbus, OH – Sawmill CarMax at 2700 Farmers Drive, Columbus, OH

  3. Tulsa, OK – 9131 South Memorial Drive, Tulsa, OK

  4. Grand Rapids, MI – 4431 28th Street Southeast, Kentwood, MI

  5. Norcross, GA – 1975 Beaver Ruin Road, Norcross, GA

  6. Hillside, IL – 101 North Wolf Road, Hillside, IL

  7. Des Moines, IA – 10315 Hickman Road, Urbandale, IA

  8. Omaha, NE – 17606 Burt Street, Omaha, NE

  9. Brooklyn Park, MN – 6900 Lake Drive Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN

  10. Salt Lake City, UT – 11213 South Jordan Gateway, South Jordan, UT

  11. Oklahoma City, OK – 1121 East Memorial Road, Oklahoma City, OK

  12. Parker, CO – 18220 Ponderosa Drive, Parker, CO

  13. Laurel, MD – 8800 Freestate Drive, Laurel, MD

  14. Albuquerque, NM – 5500 Alameda Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM

  15. Columbia, SC – 555 Jamil Road, Columbia, SC

In addition to hosting in-person hiring events, CarMax is also accepting online applications from job seekers who may apply directly for open positions at careers.carmax.com.

CarMax offers competitive pay and generous benefits that include:

  • Discounts on car purchases, which saves associates up to $3,000 on a vehicle and is extended to family members – including spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings and children.

  • Immediate 401(k) eligibility with an industry-leading 6% match on contributions.

  • Wellness benefits such as gym discounts and free access to Headspace, which provides guided meditation and mindfulness that can support overall well-being and better sleep.

  • Endless career paths driven by our variety of roles with unmatched training and support for associate career growth.

  • Volunteer team builders and opportunities to make an impact in our communities and support causes associates are passionate about.

  • Additional benefits include paid time off, medical plan, tuition reimbursement, adoption assistance, employee stock purchase plan, and more.

CarMax is also a proud partner of TechForce Foundation, a national nonprofit focused on championing students through their education and into careers as professional technicians.

“CarMax has been a long-time donor to TechForce Foundation and its career exploration and workforce development programs,” said TechForce CEO, Jennifer Maher. “CarMax's charitable investment connects people who want to pursue a technical education and career in automotive to in-demand, flourishing futures.”

For 18 consecutive years, CarMax has been named one of FORTUNE magazine’s 100 Best Companies to Work For® and additional award recognitions include FORTUNE magazine’s Best Workplaces in Retail and Best Workplaces for Diversity; Training Magazine’s "Training Top 125" companies in America; and recognition by G.I. Jobs as a Military Friendly Employer and PEOPLE on its Companies that Care® list.

# # # 

About CarMax

CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used autos, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. The company offers a truly personalized experience with the option for customers to do as much, or as little, online and in-store as they want. CarMax also provides a variety of vehicle delivery methods, including home delivery, express pickup and appointments in its stores. During the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022, CarMax sold approximately 924,000 used vehicles and 706,000 wholesale vehicles at its auctions. In addition, CarMax Auto Finance originated more than $9 billion in receivables during fiscal 2022, adding to its nearly $16 billion portfolio. CarMax has more than 230 stores, more than 30,000 associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 18 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. CarMax is committed to making a positive impact on people, communities and the environment. Learn more in the 2022 Responsibility Report. For more information, visit www.carmax.com.

Attachments

CONTACT: Public Relations CarMax (855) 887-2915 PR@carmax.com


Recommended Stories

  • Colts place TE Andrew Ogletree on IR

    The Colts placed TE Andrew Ogletree on IR.

  • Watch Out: The IRS Is Trying to Close This RMD Loophole

    Most Americans have at least heard of a 401(k) plan, but there is another tax-advantaged workplace retirement plan out there - the 403(b). A 403(b) operates similarly to a 401(k), but is generally only available to public sector employees and … Continue reading → The post IRS May Close This RMD Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bluebird stock pops after FDA approves its gene therapy drug

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss how Bluebird stock is trading after the FDA approved its gene therapy treatment.

  • Young Bankers Worry About Nights Off Early and Dark Days Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- On a boat under the Statue of Liberty at happy hour one August Thursday, young Morgan Stanley colleagues sipped champagne and smiled. Two Citigroup Inc. banking analysts left the company’s headquarters by 5:40 p.m. to drink across the street. A young investment-banking analyst who came close to burning out last year now has enough free time to take in Broadway shows.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for N

  • AT&T employees ‘forced’ back to the office started a Change.org petition to make remote work permanent

    The telecom giant is reportedly reneging on its promise of a six-month extension of its work-from-home plan. It refuses to discuss a hybrid policy, one worker says.

  • EVs: Average auction bids for Ford and Rivian’s electric pickup trucks double overall market

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi shares his stat of the day, which is that average auction bids for Ford's F-150 and Rivian's electric pickup truck are double the price of a Tesla and the overall EV market.

  • This Is How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement

    Will I outlive my retirement savings? This question dogs many retirement savers who view their accounts, often far shy of $1 million, with dread and fear. After all, aspiring retirees have to plan for longer lifespans, potentially steep medical costs … Continue reading → The post This Chart Shows You How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why target-date funds may be sabotaging your retirement

    If you’re like most of the 30 million or so people investing in a target-date fund mutual fund inside your retirement account, you’ve likely adopted a set-it-and-forget-it attitude toward your nest egg. In one report, New Evidence on the Demand for Advice within Retirement Plans, the authors examined whether defined-contribution plan participants seek out advice with respect to their asset allocation, savings rate and the like.

  • Oil companies work around Jones Act to supply U.S. fuel markets

    U.S. oil companies are working around a century-old shipping law to supply fuel to the U.S. East Coast, according to data from Refinitiv and oil trading sources, as high demand for gasoline and global disruptions in fuel markets sent prices higher. Traders are increasingly sending unfinished gasoline components from the Gulf Coast to Buckeye Partners LP’s terminal in the Bahamas, also known as Borco, where they are blended into finished gasoline to be sent to the U.S. East Coast. The trade represents a legal workaround to the Jones Act, which requires goods moved between U.S. ports to be carried by ships built domestically and staffed by U.S. crew.

  • Phillips 66 makes buyout offer for Colorado's biggest oil and gas employer

    The Houston-based oil and refining giant makes a move to consolidate its hold on the Denver-based natural gas company.

  • 3M Unit Defends Request to Shield Parent From Mass Earplug Lawsuits

    Lawyers representing 3M’s bankrupt Aearo Technologies subsidiary defended its request to extend a litigation stay to the parent company to resolve mass earplug lawsuits, saying such a move would be in line with other court rulings.

  • I’ve been a full-time Lyft driver since 2017. Here’s how ‘flexibility’ and ‘choice’ just don’t apply to underpaid ‘gig work’ that requires 50 hours a week

    The argument of a tradeoff between flexibility and employee protections doesn't hold up now that many executives get to work flexible schedules.

  • CVS, Walgreens and Walmart Ordered to Pay $650 Million to Ohio Counties in Opioid Case

    A jury last year found the companies owning CVS, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies were liable for contributing to the opioid epidemic in Lake and Trumbull counties.

  • 3 Surprising Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Three billionaire money managers with phenomenal investing track records have been buying some very odd stocks of late.

  • Better Buy: Unity Software vs. Matterport

    Matterport develops 3D spatial scanning software which creates "digital twins" of physical locations and stores them on a cloud-based platform. Could that strategy, which is part of its broader diversification away from the gaming market, crush Matterport and make Unity a more promising long-term investment? Unity and Matterport both struggled this year as rising interest rates punished higher-growth companies that failed to hit home runs.

  • Chipmakers look to invest billions, add thousands of jobs in Oregon

    Here is what Oregon needs to do to land the massive investments, according to an industry task force.

  • FDA says faulty Philips device reports accelerating as CEO departs

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said reports of faulty Philips ventilators and sleep apnea machines had risen in the past quarter, underlining problems facing the Dutch company, which has just announced plans to replace its CEO. Philips says it is approximately halfway through a recall of 5.5 million such devices in the United States due to the threat posed by a foam part they contain -- a problem that has alarmed customers, damaged the company's reputation and helped wipe $30 billion off its market capitalisation. The FDA said on Tuesday it had received 48,000 reports associated with breakdown or suspected breakdown in the foam used in Philips respirators over the three months ending July 31, 2022, more than twice the number of such reports it received between April 2021 and April 2022.

  • Why Rivian still may not be a worthy competitor to Ford or Tesla

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi provides his take on Rivian and why the EV maker is still not yet a competitor for Tesla or Ford.

  • Can You Have a Pension and a 401(k)?

    Pensions and 401(k)s are two ways to save for retirement. But just because they're both employer-sponsored plans, doesn't mean you can't (or shouldn't) have both.

  • Cisco earnings: ‘We’re supply constrained right now,’ CFO says

    Cisco CFO&nbsp;Scott Herren joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings, consumer demand, supply chain constraints, retail investors, and the outlook for growth.