CarMax Announces Hiring Events for Automotive Technicians and Service Professionals on August 25

Company To Host Hiring Events in 15 Cities

CarMax announces plans to hold hiring events for automotive technicians in 15 cities on August 25.

RICHMOND, VA, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX), the nation's largest retailer of used cars, announces plans to hold hiring events for automotive technicians and service professionals in 15 cities across the country on Thursday, August 25 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. local time. The company will be interviewing candidates for a variety of positions, including technicians, detailers, painters, supply associates, and more.

There will be job opportunities for both new and seasoned automotive professionals, with potential for jobs to be offered on-the-spot. Some positions will also offer sign-on bonuses of up to $5,000. Additionally, every candidate that RSVPs for a hiring event and applies for a technician position on the careers site will be entered into a drawing for a $300 gift card to an auto parts retailer. There will be one drawing per store following the event.

CarMax is the largest buyer and seller of used cars in the United States and the company’s highly trained technicians and automotive service associates primarily work on reconditioning vehicles and preparing them for sale. Technicians at CarMax earn $19-$53 per hour, which varies by location and experience, and find value in the company’s award-winning training program, strong opportunities to grow long-term careers, reimbursement programs for ASE certifications, and free or discounted tools.

“CarMax leads the industry in providing an innovative and world-class experience for used car buyers and it’s our people who are central to our success,” said vice president of regional service operations, Tyrone Payton. “We’re excited to welcome new automotive talent to join our team and experience first-hand what makes CarMax a great place to work.”

The following CarMax locations will be hosting hiring events on August 25. Interested candidates can visit carmaxautotech.com for more information and to RSVP.

Cleveland, OH – Cleveland East CarMax at 4900 Pointe Parkway, Warrensville Heights, OH Columbus, OH – Sawmill CarMax at 2700 Farmers Drive, Columbus, OH Tulsa, OK – 9131 South Memorial Drive, Tulsa, OK Grand Rapids, MI – 4431 28th Street Southeast, Kentwood, MI Norcross, GA – 1975 Beaver Ruin Road, Norcross, GA Hillside, IL – 101 North Wolf Road, Hillside, IL Des Moines, IA – 10315 Hickman Road, Urbandale, IA Omaha, NE – 17606 Burt Street, Omaha, NE Brooklyn Park, MN – 6900 Lake Drive Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN Salt Lake City, UT – 11213 South Jordan Gateway, South Jordan, UT Oklahoma City, OK – 1121 East Memorial Road, Oklahoma City, OK Parker, CO – 18220 Ponderosa Drive, Parker, CO Laurel, MD – 8800 Freestate Drive, Laurel, MD Albuquerque, NM – 5500 Alameda Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM Columbia, SC – 555 Jamil Road, Columbia, SC

In addition to hosting in-person hiring events, CarMax is also accepting online applications from job seekers who may apply directly for open positions at careers.carmax.com.

CarMax offers competitive pay and generous benefits that include:

Discounts on car purchases, which saves associates up to $3,000 on a vehicle and is extended to family members – including spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings and children.

Immediate 401(k) eligibility with an industry-leading 6% match on contributions.

Wellness benefits such as gym discounts and free access to Headspace, which provides guided meditation and mindfulness that can support overall well-being and better sleep.

Endless career paths driven by our variety of roles with unmatched training and support for associate career growth.

Volunteer team builders and opportunities to make an impact in our communities and support causes associates are passionate about.

Additional benefits include paid time off, medical plan, tuition reimbursement, adoption assistance, employee stock purchase plan, and more.

CarMax is also a proud partner of TechForce Foundation, a national nonprofit focused on championing students through their education and into careers as professional technicians.

“CarMax has been a long-time donor to TechForce Foundation and its career exploration and workforce development programs,” said TechForce CEO, Jennifer Maher. “CarMax's charitable investment connects people who want to pursue a technical education and career in automotive to in-demand, flourishing futures.”

For 18 consecutive years, CarMax has been named one of FORTUNE magazine’s 100 Best Companies to Work For® and additional award recognitions include FORTUNE magazine’s Best Workplaces in Retail and Best Workplaces for Diversity; Training Magazine’s "Training Top 125" companies in America; and recognition by G.I. Jobs as a Military Friendly Employer and PEOPLE on its Companies that Care® list.

About CarMax

CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used autos, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. The company offers a truly personalized experience with the option for customers to do as much, or as little, online and in-store as they want. CarMax also provides a variety of vehicle delivery methods, including home delivery, express pickup and appointments in its stores. During the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022, CarMax sold approximately 924,000 used vehicles and 706,000 wholesale vehicles at its auctions. In addition, CarMax Auto Finance originated more than $9 billion in receivables during fiscal 2022, adding to its nearly $16 billion portfolio. CarMax has more than 230 stores, more than 30,000 associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 18 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. CarMax is committed to making a positive impact on people, communities and the environment. Learn more in the 2022 Responsibility Report. For more information, visit www.carmax.com.

