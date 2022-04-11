U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,412.53
    -75.75 (-1.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,308.08
    -413.04 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,411.96
    -299.04 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,980.32
    -14.24 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.18
    -3.08 (-3.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.50
    +11.90 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    +0.43 (+1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0887
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    +0.0670 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3030
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3790
    +1.0590 (+0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,818.72
    -3,360.07 (-7.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    933.37
    -52.80 (-5.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.31
    -51.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

CarMax Celebrates 18 Years As One Of Fortune Magazine’s 100 Best Companies To Work For®

CarMax
·3 min read
In this article:
  • KMX
    Watchlist

Company Hiring More Than 2,000 Positions Nationwide

RICHMOND, VA, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work® have named CarMax (NYSE: KMX) one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2022. This marks the 18th consecutive year that CarMax has been named to this prestigious list, which annually recognizes the best companies to work for in the country.

“The foundation of our company’s success is our exceptional associates, who make CarMax a great place to work and build a career,” said Diane Cafritz, CarMax’s chief human resources officer. “We are extremely proud of this recognition, which is due to our associates’ commitment to living our values every day.”

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® award is highly competitive and based on analysis of survey responses from more than 4.5 million current U.S. employees. Great Place to Work® is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“Best Companies’ leadership has never been more necessary,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. “As workers struggle with the Great Resignation, burnout and Covid disruptions, these exceptional companies offer workplace experiences as strong as prior to the pandemic. These companies get that 'place' is wherever their employees are sitting or standing, and they are committed to make that place equitable, safe and productive. Their commitment to genuinely care for their people through trust, inclusion, purpose and meaningful flexibility for life circumstances goes beyond surface-level perks and is a model for the market to follow.”

Additional recent recognitions for CarMax include Fortune magazine’s “Best Workplaces in Retail”; PEOPLE magazine’s “PEOPLE Companies that Care”; the Human Rights Campaign/Corporate Equality Index’s “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality”; Training Magazine’s “Training APEX Award”; and recognition by Military Friendly as a “Military Friendly Employer.”

CarMax is a growing, innovative company, and is currently hiring for more than 2,000 positions in existing and new locations across the country. Positions range from full- to part-time, with day and evening shifts available. High demand positions include auto technicians, sales associates, buyers in the merchandising department, and business office associates. Interested candidates can visit careers.carmax.com to apply.

Why Work at CarMax?

  • Endless career paths driven by a variety of roles, unmatched training, and support for associate career growth.

  • A commitment to taking care of associates through competitive pay and a comprehensive benefits package, including full- and part-time benefits and a retirement savings plan.

  • A growing business fueled by operating with integrity and transparency; and a focus on giving customers an experience they've never had before.

  • An ability to make an impact in the communities where associates live and work through company sponsored events and volunteer team builders.

###

About CarMax

CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used autos, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. The company offers a truly personalized experience with the option for customers to do as much, or as little, online and in-store as they want. CarMax also provides a variety of vehicle delivery methods, including home delivery, express pickup and appointments in its stores. During the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021, CarMax sold more than 750,000 used vehicles and more than 425,000 wholesale vehicles at its auctions. In addition, CarMax Auto Finance originated more than $6 billion in auto receivables during fiscal year 2021, adding to its near $14 billion portfolio. CarMax has more than 220 stores, 27,000 Associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 18 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. For more information, visit www.carmax.com.

CONTACT: Jennifer Bartusiak, CarMax Public Relations CarMax (855) 887-2915 PR@carmax.com


